Tommy Fury’s update on ‘bigger’ Jake Paul fight will get fans hyped

By John Tan
 6 days ago
Tommy Fury is thrilled about finally making the botched fight against Jake Paul happen sooner rather than later. As soon as the new year comes, Tommy Fury will have his eyes locked on Jake Paul. The pair was supposed to square off this year but due to a “medical condition,” Fury...

prommanow.com

Masvidal responds to Dana White’s epic rant to Jake Paul

UFC welterweight mega star Jorge Masvidal has taken notice of Dana White’s insane rant on Jake Paul. The rant revolves around Paul’s accusations of White using cocaine and his treatment of fighters. During this blistering, and mostly accurate, tirade he agrees to the drug testing with a big caveat. Jake would have to subject to steroid testing. Sorry Dana that’s probably not going to happen.
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
The Independent

Amanda Serrano offers to fight in UFC if Dana White agrees to Jake Paul’s contract demands

Amanda Serrano has said she will follow Jake Paul into the UFC, if the mixed martial arts promotion’s president Dana White agrees to Paul’s contract demands.YouTube star Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, with three of his wins coming against former UFC stars Ben Askren and Tyron Woodley. Paul, 24, knocked out Askren in April before twice beating Woodley – outpointing the ex-welterweight champion in August, then knocking him out in December.Paul has since urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their contracts so they can box him, but the American followed up that...
The Independent

Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White gains backing from former UFC champion

No1 UFC middleweight Robert Whittaker has backed Jake Paul’s proposal to Dana White over fighter pay and healthcare.YouTuber Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer, most recently knocking out Tyron Woodley – having previously outpointed the former UFC champion – and with a knockout of ex-UFC star Ben Askren to his name.Paul has now told UFC president White that he will retire from boxing and compete against Jorge Masvidal in the mixed martial arts promotion, if White increases the base pay for all his fighters and offers them healthcare.White refused Paul’s proposal, though Whittaker highlighted the merits in...
ClutchPoints

Brendan Schaub gets brutally honest on Jake Paul in combat sports

Jake Paul has certainly left a lot of people with some strong opinions now that he is a boxer. His venture in boxing has so far been very successful with him recently beating former UFC champion by knockout. Former UFC heavyweight Brendan Schaub recently gave his thoughts on Paul competing in combat sports.
The Independent

Jake Paul blasts ‘jealous, ugly’ UFC president Dana White as feud escalates

Jake Paul has labelled Dana White “selfish” and “capitalistic” as the YouTube star’s feud with the UFC president continues.Paul has gone 5-0 as a professional boxer in recent years, most recently knocking out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley in December, having outpointed his fellow American in August.Prior to that, the YouTuber also knocked out ex-UFC star Ben Askren, and Paul is again setting his sights on fighters from the mixed martial arts promotion.After knocking out Woodley, 24-year-old Paul urged White to release Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal from their UFC contracts to box him. Paul then sent a proposal...
The Independent

Tony Bellew hits out at Jake Paul over 2022 goal: ‘Couldn’t carry the jockstrap of proper boxer’

Tony Bellew has angrily responded to Jake Paul’s New Year’s resolutions after the YouTube star claimed to be “carrying the sport of boxing”.Paul pulled off a spectacular knockout of Tyron Woodley last month to remain unbeaten since turning professional inside the ring.And ahead of his journey continuing in 2022, he shared his goals for the year, writing:“Some people are asking about my 2022 goals. Here they are:“1. Buy Mayweather Promotions and save them from bankruptcy.“2. Hire stylist for Floyd Mayweather.“3. Take selfie with Oprah [Winfrey].“4. Go 2 chiropractor 2 heal back from carrying the sport of boxing.”And Bellew rejected...
MMA Fighting

Morning Report - Anthony Smith: Jake Paul really cares about fighter pay: ‘He’s already pulled money out of his own pocket’

Over the past few weeks, the biggest story in MMA has been the escalation of Jake Paul’s feud with Dana White and the UFC. It all began when Paul knocked out Tyron Woodley in their boxing rematch last month, after which Paul told White he had “embarrassed your whole company” and then called for White to allow him to box some of the UFC’s biggest stars. A couple of weeks later, White responded to Paul, flatly refusing his request and then issuing a challenge to Paul to submit to random drug testing. Paul then kicked the New Year off by countering White’s challenge, saying he would retire from boxing and compete in the UFC - and thus be subjected to their drug testing policies - if White would raise fighter pay and commit to providing long-term health care for UFC fighters, a challenge White functionally ignored, reiterating his first challenge to Paul and then lambasting Paul’s manager, the former CFO of the UFC, Nakisa Bidarian.
Las Vegas Herald

MMA icon battered five separate victims in Vegas hotel brawl

Former multiple-time UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen has been served with five battery citations stemming from a recent incident in which he allegedly beat up five separate people during a furious row in a Las Vegas hotel. Retired fighter Sonnen, 44, who has become one of mixed martial arts' more...
Hello Magazine

Adele twins with boyfriend Rich Paul in stylish black outfits during rare PDA

Adele and her boyfriend Rich Paul enjoyed a date night on Thursday in celebration of his 40th birthday as they took in an NFL game while twinning in stylish black outfits. The couple were caught on camera in a rare moment of PDA as they held hands while sitting in a private box as they watched the Los Angeles Chargers lose to the Kansas City Chiefs. Adele wrapped up in a black jacket and matching face mask, while Rich mirrored his girlfriend in a black varsity jacket.
dexerto.com

Island Boys respond to backlash after storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast

Influencers the Island Boys have responded to people calling them out for storming off Logan Paul’s Impaulsive podcast after a confrontation with co-host George Janko. The Island Boys are twins who have garnered a huge amount of attention on social media throughout 2021. They are known for a video that blew up when they freestyled a song together in a swimming pool, and they even went on to make the viral clip into an actual music video.
boxingnewsandviews.com

Floyd Mayweather Runs Into A Boxing Legend

It isn’t everyday that two undefeated boxing legends who retired with a perfect ‘0’ run into one another. Floyd Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe had perhaps two of the best wills to win in the modern boxing era. Two big stars in boxing. Different fight styles but two...
