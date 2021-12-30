ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bay County, FL

Bay basketball beats Franklin Road to win bracket in Marlin Christmas Classic

By Courtney Mims
WMBB
WMBB
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnd8j_0dYp1MND00

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team beat Franklin Road 79-41 in the Marlin Christmas Classic on Wednesday night.

With the win, the Tornadoes won the Perry and Young Boys Bracket.

Bay also managed to get the win in the championship game with only seven players on their roster since many were out for the matchup.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WMBB

Arnold boys soccer ranked No. 6 in nation

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Arnold boys soccer team is heading into the new year on a high note as they are currently ranked as one of the top ten teams in the nation. According to Maxpreps, the Marlins are the No. 6 team in the country and No. 3 in the state. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

Bay boys basketball team on five-game win streak

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team might be 10-5 on the season, but they are quickly proving themselves to be one of the top teams in the area. The Tornadoes are on a five-game win streak, the most recent win coming over Marianna on Monday night. Bay beat the Bulldogs 64-63. […]
BAY COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bay County, FL
Local
Florida Sports
City
Christmas, FL
Local
Florida Basketball
Bay County, FL
Sports
City
Panama City Beach, FL
WMBB

Arnold duo juggles two sports in same season

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – It’s not uncommon for athletes to compete in multiple sports during their four years in high school, but it’s very rare those athletes compete in two sports that are held during the same season. However, Arnold senior Lexy Griffin and junior Karen Jones have been doing it for years. […]
PANAMA CITY BEACH, FL
WMBB

South Walton’s Kemper Hodges named 4A Player of the Year

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – South Walton quarterback Kemper Hodges was named the Florida Dairy Farmer’s Class 4A Player of the Year on Tuesday. Hodges led the Seahawks to a 10-2 record and a region finals appearance in the state playoffs. He completed 203 of 329 passes for 3,077 yards with 34 touchdowns and […]
SANTA ROSA BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boys Basketball#Bracket#Marlin#Franklin Road#Tornadoes
WMBB

Top local sports stories of 2021

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – This year brought jaw-dropping plays, record-breaking performances and several local state champions. News 13 has compiled the most viewed local sports storied of 2021 on mypanhandle.com. An incredible 360 knockout kick by a local MMA fighter that ended up as the number one play on SportCenter’s top 10 in May […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

Panhandle Weather Forecast: 1/5/22

It was a warmer start to the day across northwest Florida thanks to clouds keeping temperatures from falling off. We're headed for highs in the 60s this afternoon with a little more sunshine. Temperatures and rain chances rise Thursday ahead of another cold front which will drop temps by the end of the week. More, here!
GULF COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WMBB

Reward offered after Niceville High School break in

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WMBB) — Niceville High School officials are offering a reward after the school was broken into and vandalized on New Year’s Eve. “NHS was broken into last night & several trophy cases were vandalized. $250 reward for information leading to the arrest of the low character, sorry individuals responsible,” Principal Charlie Marello wrote […]
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Tornado confirmed in Defuniak Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla (WMBB) — The National Weather Service has confirmed a tornado touched down Sunday near Defuniak Springs. Agency meteorologists surveyed the area affected Monday morning and said this type of weather event is pretty rare for the time of year. “We confirmed that there was a brief EF0 tornado that touched down and […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
WMBB

Take a polar plunge in South Walton on News Year’s day

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — You can rinse off the old year and let in the new year with South Walton Fire District’s 8th annual Polar plunge. Registration will be at Shunk Gulley’s, 1875 S. Highway 393 in Santa Rosa Beach, at 10 a.m. and the plunge will take place at 1 p.m. Registration costs […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Fatal wreck shuts down traffic at 23rd Street near Hathaway Bridge

UPDATE 5:45 PM: 23rd Street has been cleared and reopened for normal travel PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Panama City police and other first responders were on scene Tuesday afternoon at a serious wreck near Gulf Coast State College. Officials said one person was killed in the 12:30 p.m. crash. According to officers, a motorcyclist […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMBB

WMBB

4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
914K+
Views
ABOUT

Panama City News & Weather | mypanhandle.com

 https://www.mypanhandle.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy