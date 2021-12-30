Bay basketball beats Franklin Road to win bracket in Marlin Christmas Classic
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) – The Bay boys basketball team beat Franklin Road 79-41 in the Marlin Christmas Classic on Wednesday night.
With the win, the Tornadoes won the Perry and Young Boys Bracket.
Bay also managed to get the win in the championship game with only seven players on their roster since many were out for the matchup.
