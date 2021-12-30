My Key2 keeps bootlooping

My trusty old KeyONE's (BBB100-3) battery was going soft. So I bought a new one and took it to my local UBREAKIFIX store to install, since I am not terribly dextrous (can't work a touchscreen either; that's why I like the 'berry). When it got home, the new battery was installed and took a charge, but the phone didn't work. Besides some weird shadowing of the screen (different shades of gray instead of white) which partially got better after a day, the speaker on the bottom, which plays the ringer and the speakerphone, is dead. The top mic, used by the speakerphone, also just puts out static. So the only way I know it's ringing is the vibration, or the screen lighting up if I happen to have it visible (vs. in my pocket where it tends to live).

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO