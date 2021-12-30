Horoscopes

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By GEORGIA NICOLS
Moon Alert: Avoid shopping or making important decisions...

Related
Cosmopolitan

Your Gemini Monthly Horoscope for January

Friday, January 14: Mercury Retrograde in Aquarius. Wednesday, January 19: North/South Nodes move into Taurus and Scorpio. Welcome to 2022, Gemini doll! There is a lot in store for the cosmic Twins this January, so it's important to pay close attention. The month kicks off with the New Moon in Capricorn on January 2. A New Moon occurs when the Moon forms an exact connection with the Sun, and this particular one will be about focusing your attention on shared resources, a marriage partner if applicable, or grown-up financial things like mortgages, loans, and debts. New information can also come up that will trigger change in this area of life, encouraging you to reorganize for the better.
LIFESTYLE
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
luxurylaunches.com

Kylie Jenner breaks her Instagram hiatus by flashing a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch

Out of sight is out of mind, even when you’re Kylie Jenner. Realizing this, the 24-year-old makeup Mogul has broken her sabbatical,after almost two months, and fans couldn’t be happier. While we surely missed the gorgeous Christmas looks she dishes out year after year for star-studded Christmas parties, it was consolation enough to see a few of her many expensive Christmas gifts. Kylie shared on her Instagram stories a glimpse of a dazzling $6,000 Judith Leiber clutch followed by sneak peeks of a quiet day at home with daughter Stormi. The lion-shaped clutch is befitting of her astrological sign, Leo. It’s a stunning addition to her already coveted collection of handbags!
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horoscope
Elite Daily

The New Moon Won’t Be Major For These 4 Zodiac Signs, But It Still Matters

If you’re a follower of astrology, you know all about the affect the moon has on you. After all, the moon rules over your subconscious and your emotional instincts. It protects your secrets, nurture your inner world, and gives you the motivation to care. As the moon moves through its 28-day lunar cycle, it’s continually pushing you, healing you, and changing you. However, certain phases on the lunar cycle are more significant than others, and the one that jumpstarts everything is always the new moon. This is when you take stock of where you stand, finding the energy to forgive yourself for the past and begin again. Even though these zodiac signs will be affected by the January 2022 new moon in Capricorn the least — Taurus, Leo, Scorpio, and Aquarius — it will be such a beautiful moment for them.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Hello Magazine

Julianne Hough dons daring chainmail top for uplifting post

Julianne Hough left fans stunned as she entered the new year with a sensational set of pictures and an uplifting message to match. The dancer took to Instagram to post a collection of nine polaroid-style shots of herself in a pair of denim jeans and a see-through chainmail top. The...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

Madonna, son Rocco take a stroll in new photo

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Madonna is giving a glimpse into her family skiing trip. The 63-year-old singer and actress shared photos Sunday on Instagram featuring Rocco Ritchie, her 21-year-old son with her ex-husband Guy Ritchie. One picture shows Madonna holding onto Rocco's arm as they take a stroll in the...
MUSIC
The Cullman Tribune

52 ODES TO JOY in 2022

Ode to AMERICAN JOY-GIVERS My country ‘tis a sunny land of joy-giving heroines and heroes, Like Don Ho, Quentin Tarantino, Edgar Allen Poe and Rudolph Valentino. And, lest we forget, Henry David Thoreau also Bill, James and Marilyn, the Monroes. We’ve got mounds of joy-giving jesters and clowns In red and yellow, black, white and browns. Ladies and germs, I give you Mark Twain, Richard Pryor, Joan Rivers and Mel Brooks, The Stooges Three, Liberace, the funsters, the punsters and funny faces making goofy looks. Sweet tweets, there’s songbirds like Aretha, Dolly Parton, Marvin Gaye and Beyonce’, And to keep it all shook up we’ve got Elvis, Chuck Berry,...
ENTERTAINMENT
In Style

Your January Horoscope Is Here

From clinking twinkling champagne glasses at midnight on January 1 to setting bold resolutions, January can't help but instill us with that perfect combo of pragmatism and hope. No matter how wacky the world is right now, the first month of the year feels like a fresh start, an empty canvas, a promise that perhaps, at some point over the course of the next 12 months, we'll have the ability to make even just one of our wildest dreams come true. That feeling is owed to its astrological hosts: pragmatic, industrious Capricorn and quirky, forward-thinking Aquarius.
LIFESTYLE
astrology.com

January Horoscope

As we enter January, we are in the midst of Venus’ retrograde cycle. Love goddess is having us review our most important connections so we can move forward with more authentic bonds. Mercury, our cosmic communicator, also goes retrograde on January 14—and so an incredibly introspective journey begins! With...
LIFESTYLE
purewow.com

Your Monthly Horoscopes: January 2022

Welcome to 2022! The year begins with a new moon in practical Capricorn on the 2nd, offering a brief moment to set some grounded intentions while the rest of January is defined by Venus retrograde. The love planet started moving backwards on December 19th and won’t station direct until January 29th. This transit isn’t just about reconciling with our ex, it’s also about confronting some of our deepest intimacy and relationship issues.
BEAUTY & FASHION

