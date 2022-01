Lapeer Hosted Oxford before the Christmas break and picked up their second win of the season. The game was a tail of two different teams for the Lightning. In the first half Lapeer struggled on defense and lacked all around effort and found themselves down 9. In the second half the Lightning were a much different team. They held Oxford to 10 second half points and erased the nine point deficit by executing on both ends of the floor to pull out the win 47-34. Talon Sumner led the Lightning with 19 points. Chris Rodgers chipped in 11 points. Nolan Lange added 9 points. Drew Brennan 4 points, Jackson Blain 3 points, and Brady Lane 1 point also contributed.

LAPEER, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO