VERIFY: Yes, Maryland's confirmed cases and death data wasn't updating for weeks at a time

UTAH, Dec. 29, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Wednesday reported seven more documented coronavirus deaths and 3,303 new cases since Tuesday. “Today we are reporting a very high number of COVID-19 cases,” said a statement from UDoH. “This large number is likely the result of a combination of the Omicron variant and holiday events. These cases affect ALL Utah residents. We need the help of all Utahns to minimize the disruptions of this virus in our communities. If you feel sick, stay home, and get tested. If you attend a large indoor gathering, we recommend wearing a mask to protect you and those around you. If you have delayed getting your booster or your first vaccine dose, now is the time to get that shot. To schedule an appointment for a vaccine or a booster, locations are available here.”

UTAH STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO