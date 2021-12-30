ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

VERIFY: Yes, Maryland's confirmed cases and death data wasn't updating for weeks at a time

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA "network security incident" disrupted the state's COVID...

