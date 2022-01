HARRISBURG – The PA Legislative Reapportionment Commission will be holding public hearings this week to receive comments on the preliminary plan for state House and Senate districts. They will be held Thursday, January 6 at 3 p.m. and again at 6 p.m. in Hearing Room #1 in the North Office Building in Harrisburg. They will hold two other hearings on Friday, January 7 at 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the same location. Citizens can attend the hearings virtually.

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO