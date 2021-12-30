ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shareese Grant leading Maury girls basketball team in first season as head coach

By Craig Loper
 6 days ago

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – How do you help shape the future of women’s basketball? Shareese Grant says through coaching the next generation of players. Grant is in her first season as Maury girl’s head basketball coach. The Hampton Roads hoops legend was a three-time all-Tidewater and all-state player during her days at Princess Anne High School before going to ODU and being a part of four straight NCAA tournament teams.

“I just want to be able to help every girl that comes through here wanting to play basketball,” Grant says. ” I want to give them an opportunity. I know that if you have the support, the sky is the limit to where you can go.”

