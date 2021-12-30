Blues defeat Oilers in NHL’s return to play

ST. LOUIS — The St Louis Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 after a 10-day hiatus off the ice.

The NHL returned to play following an extended holiday period to help combat increasing numbers of COVID 19. Tonight’s matchup marked the Blues’ first game since Dec. 19. The return was refreshing to Blues fans attending the matchup.

“I’ve been trying to keep up with everything that’s been going on,” Susan Perney said. “I’m just really excited [to be back].”

The result was worth the wait, with goals from Blues favorites like Brandon Saad and Vladimir Tarasenko. Head Coach Craig Berube expected his team to come out with energy in tonight’s return to play.

“They’ve been off a while. They’ll be hungry to play,” Berube said. “A lot of times when you have a layoff, like I said, the skating and the energy will be there.”

Along with a return to play, the NHL instituted a new return-to-play policy for current vaccinated players, modifying isolation periods from 10 days to five.

Fans looking to attend future games at Enterprise Center will not see changes to current COVID safety protocols. Fans are required to wear a mask inside the building and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

The Blues return to action on Jan. 1, when they face the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 Winter Classic.

