ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Blues defeat Oilers in NHL’s return to play

By Daniel Esteve
FOX 2
FOX 2
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sRWlr_0dYoyaXk00

ST. LOUIS — The St Louis Blues defeated the Edmonton Oilers 4-2 after a 10-day hiatus off the ice.

The NHL returned to play following an extended holiday period to help combat increasing numbers of COVID 19. Tonight’s matchup marked the Blues’ first game since Dec. 19. The return was refreshing to Blues fans attending the matchup.

“I’ve been trying to keep up with everything that’s been going on,” Susan Perney said. “I’m just really excited [to be back].”

The result was worth the wait, with goals from Blues favorites like Brandon Saad and Vladimir Tarasenko. Head Coach Craig Berube expected his team to come out with energy in tonight’s return to play.

Top story: The St. Louis area may get snow and bitter cold this weekend

“They’ve been off a while. They’ll be hungry to play,” Berube said. “A lot of times when you have a layoff, like I said, the skating and the energy will be there.”

Along with a return to play, the NHL instituted a new return-to-play policy for current vaccinated players, modifying isolation periods from 10 days to five.

Fans looking to attend future games at Enterprise Center will not see changes to current COVID safety protocols. Fans are required to wear a mask inside the building and show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event.

The Blues return to action on Jan. 1, when they face the Minnesota Wild in the 2021 Winter Classic.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 2

SLU MBB wins Atlantic 10 season opener 76-69 over Richmond

ST. LOUIS – Saint Louis University Men’s Basketball won their Atlantic 10 season opener against Richmond Sunday. The final score of the game was 76-69. Sophomore Yuri Collins scored a career-high 24 points for the Billikens. He beat his previous record by seven points. Collins also had career highs of 10 field goals (10-of-17), three […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vladimir Tarasenko
Person
Craig Berube
Person
Brandon Saad
NHL

Predators defeat Golden Knights, spoil Thompson's first NHL start

LAS VEGAS -- Filip Forsberg scored twice, and the Nashville Predators held on to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 at T-Mobile Arena on Tuesday. "I think the battle effort was there. We showed up right from the get-go and played hard," said Forsberg, who has four multigoal games this season. "It was a physical game [and] I think that was the stickler of our game."
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Zibanejad, Rangers ready for Oilers, McDavid

Center tries to help lift New York to third straight win; Edmonton looks to end slide. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the one game Monday. Zibanejad looks to...
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The St Louis Blues#The Edmonton Oilers 4 2#Covid 19#Enterprise Center#Nexstar Media Inc
NHL

NHL Buzz: Schenn returns for Blues against Penguins

Kapanen, Blueger back for Pittsburgh, Carter removed from COVID-19 protocol, won't play. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. St. Louis Blues. Brayden Schenn will return to the lineup when the Blues visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Wednesday (7:30...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Canadiens, Blue Jackets, Panthers

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is talk that the Montreal Canadiens have begun reaching out to teams and candidates for the GM opening. Meanwhile, the Edmonton Oilers have sent Ryan Nugent-Hopkins back to Edmonton to get his injury looked at. How long will he be out? The Columbus Blue Jackets might be considering a trade to move Patrik Laine and the Florida Panthers might make a pitch for defenseman Ben Chiarot. Finally, how bad to some players want to go to the Olympics? Would they be willing to retire to go?
NHL
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Penguins, Maple Leafs, Oilers, Islanders

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, are the Pittsburgh Penguins getting closer to a point where they need to move Bryan Rust? If so, who would be interested? Meanwhile, the Toronto Maple Leafs are doing some roster shuffling with the return of Jake Muzzin. Is Connor McDavid dealing with some kind of issue that would keep him out of practice and could the New York Islanders be considering a trade that would move Semyon Varlamov?
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NHL Teams
Minnesota Wild
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Edmonton Oilers
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL
NHL

NHL Buzz: Bjorkstrand leaves protocol, expected to play for Blue Jackets

Senators' Chabot, Sanford, Tierney enter; Matthews tests positive, held out of Maple Leafs practice. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Throughout the 2021-22 season, NHL.com will have you covered with the latest news. Columbus Blue Jackets. Oliver Bjorkstrand is out of NHL COVID-19 protocol and the forward is expected to play...
NHL
FOX 2

FOX 2

10K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy