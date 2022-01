The 15th annual Lady Jackets Mid-Winter Classic basketball tournament is under way with the first two games in the books. Chester kicked off the tournament by hosting Cobden Monday, Jan. 3. The Jackets defeated the Lady Appleknockers 69-18. In Game 2, New Athens hosted the Trico Lady Pioneers, beating them 46-39.

