What shows are coming to Netflix in January 2022?

By Kiah Armstrong
 6 days ago

(ABC4) – It’s that time of the month again! With December coming to an end, it’s the perfect time to queue up and get your watchlist together for movies and shows that will be premiering on Netflix next month.

For those that had the chance to check out our list of movies that premiered on December 1 on Netflix, it was quite a lot to keep up with.

Bringing home the bacon tops new California laws in 2022

January’s list of shows starts off with several classics — think Annie, Charlie and the Chocolate factory, and Free Willy. Whether you’re into horror, romance, action, or thriller, there’s surely a movie for every kind of streamer.

January 1st
  • #FollowFriday (2016)
  • 1BR (2019)
  • 300 (2006)
  • Annie (1982)
  • Big Fish (2003)
  • Braveheart (1995)
  • Cadillac Records (2008)
  • Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
  • Dark Shadows (2012)
  • Doing Hard Time (2004)
  • DreamWork’s Rise of The Guardians (2012)
  • Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight To Save Her Daughter (2019)
  • First Sunday (2008)
  • Free Willy (1993)
  • Friends with Money (2006)
  • G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009)
  • Geronimo: An American Legend (1993)
  • Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009)
  • Girl, Interrupted (1999)
  • Godzilla (1998)
  • Gremlins (1984)
  • Happy Feet (2006)
  • Happy Feet 2 (2011)
  • Hell or High Water (2016)
  • Hook (1991)
  • I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) & I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998)
  • I Love You, Man (2009)
  • Incastrati (Season 1)
  • Interview with the Vampire (1994)
  • Jack and Jill (2011)
  • Jonah Hex (2010)
  • Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)
  • Just Go with It (2011)
  • Kung Fu Panda (2008)
  • Linewatch (2008)
  • Long Story Short (2021)
  • Midnight in Paris (2011)
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (2009)
  • Nacho Libre (2006)
  • Paranormal Activity (2007)
  • Rainbow Rangers (Season 2)
  • Road Trip (2000)
  • Runaway Bride (1999)
  • Scary Stories: To Tell In The Dark (2019)
  • Stand by Me (1986)
  • Superman Returns (2006)
  • Taxi Driver (1976)
  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection : Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993), Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
  • Terminator Movie Collection
  • The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
  • The Hook Up Plan (Season 3 – Final Season)
  • The Longest Yard (2005)
  • The Lost Boys (1987)
  • The NeverEnding Story (1984)
  • The Patriot (2000)
  • The Town (2010)
  • The Wedding Singer (1998)
  • Troy (2004)
  • True Grit (2010)
  • Wild Wild West (1999)
  • Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
  • Woo (1998)
  • Zone 414 (2021)
January 4th
  • Action Pack (Season 1)
January 5th
  • Four to Dinner (2022)
  • Gigantosaurus (Season 2)
  • Rebelde (Season 1)
January 6th
  • Dota: Dragon’s Blood (Season 2 / Book 2)
  • Hanwoo Rhapsody (Season 1)
  • The Club (Part 2)
  • The Wasteland / The Beast (2022)
January 7th
  • Binti (2019)
  • Hype House (Season 1)
  • Johnny Test (Season 2)
January 11th
  • Dear Mother (2022)
  • The Colony / Tides (2021)
January 12th
  • How I Fell in Love with a Gangster / Jak pokochalam Gangstera (2022)
January 13th
  • Brazen (2022)
  • Chosen (Season 1)
  • Photocopier (2022)
  • The Journalist (Season 1)
January 14th
  • After Life (Season 3)
  • Archive 81 (Season 1)
  • Blippi Collection : Blippi Adventures , Blippi’s School Supply Scavenger Hunt
  • Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (2021)
  • The House (Season 1)
  • This Is Not a Comedy (2022)
January 16th
  • Phantom Thread (2017)
January 17th
  • After We Fell (2021)
January 18th
  • Mighty Express: Train Trouble (2022)
January 19th
  • El Marginal / The Marginal (Season 4)
  • Heavenly Bites: Mexico (2022)
  • Juanpis González – The Series (Season 1)
  • The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Limited Series)
  • Too Hot To Handle (Season 3)
January 21st
  • Aileen Wuornos: American Boogeywoman (2021)
  • Munich – The Edge of War (2022)
  • My Father’s Violin (2022)
  • Ozark (Season 4 – Part 1)
  • Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series (Part 2)
  • Summer Heat (Season 1)
  • That Girl Lay Lay (Season 1)
January 24th
  • Three Songs for Benazir (2022)
January 25th
  • Ada Twist, Scientist (Season 2)
  • Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (2022)
January 28th
  • Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Season 1)
  • Feria: The Darkest Light (Season 1)
  • Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Limited Series)
  • Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Season 1)
  • Home Team (2022)
  • In From the Cold (Season 1)
  • The Orbital Children (Season 1)
  • The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window (Season 1)
