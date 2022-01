Hundreds of Air India Express employees could go on strike from January 15th over disagreements related to issuing of contracts. The low-cost subsidiary of soon-to-be-privatized Air India flies to many popular destinations in the Middle East, and a strike could affect flight operations on a large scale. The news comes when the carrier is in the final stages of being taken over by the Tatas and ahead of a possible merger with AirAsia India in the near future.

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 1 DAY AGO