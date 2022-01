The University of Louisville basketball team has had all kinds of problems in recent weeks with COVID-19. The Cardinals were missing Malik Williams for the Western Kentucky game on Dec. 18 and then had to shut down the program for over a week. Gabe Wiznitzer and JJ Traynor were not on the bench last week in a win over Wake Forest and on Sunday the Cardinals were missing Mason Faulkner and assistant coaches Ross McMains and Mike Pegues.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 20 HOURS AGO