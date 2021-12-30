Ty Jerome Drops Career-High 24 Points Against Phoenix Suns

Jerome went off for 24 points against his former team on Wednesday night

Ty Jerome got the start for the Oklahoma City Thunder for just the second time this season on Wednesday night against his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

Jerome made the most of his opportunity, recording 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 25 minutes played. Jerome came into the game averaging 6.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season.

The Thunder lost to the Suns in Phoenix, 115-97, but Jerome's 24 points in the game led all Thunder scorers and was a career-high for Jerome, whose previous career-high was 23 points. Jerome's seven rebounds were also a career-high.

Up next, Jerome and the Thunder return home to host the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA DL Nusi Malani Transfers to Washington State

Virginia Football: Top 10 Wins of the Mendenhall Era

Kyle Guy Signs 10-Day Contract with the Miami Heat

Jason Beck Leaves a Strong Legacy at Virginia

Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

UVA Center Olusegun Oluwatimi Transfers to Michigan

Marques Hagans, Clint Sintim, and Garett Tujague Retained on Tony Elliott's UVA Football Coaching Staff