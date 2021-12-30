ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Ty Jerome Drops Career-High 24 Points Against Phoenix Suns

By Matt Newton
Cavaliers Now
Cavaliers Now
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BtNgC_0dYouwHy00

Jerome went off for 24 points against his former team on Wednesday night

Ty Jerome got the start for the Oklahoma City Thunder for just the second time this season on Wednesday night against his former team, the Phoenix Suns.

Jerome made the most of his opportunity, recording 24 points, eight rebounds, five assists, and three steals in 25 minutes played. Jerome came into the game averaging 6.1 points, 1.1 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game this season.

The Thunder lost to the Suns in Phoenix, 115-97, but Jerome's 24 points in the game led all Thunder scorers and was a career-high for Jerome, whose previous career-high was 23 points. Jerome's seven rebounds were also a career-high.

Up next, Jerome and the Thunder return home to host the New York Knicks on New Year's Eve.

Read more from Cavaliers Now

UVA DL Nusi Malani Transfers to Washington State

Virginia Football: Top 10 Wins of the Mendenhall Era

Kyle Guy Signs 10-Day Contract with the Miami Heat

Jason Beck Leaves a Strong Legacy at Virginia

Virginia Football Updated Transfer Portal

UVA Center Olusegun Oluwatimi Transfers to Michigan

Marques Hagans, Clint Sintim, and Garett Tujague Retained on Tony Elliott's UVA Football Coaching Staff

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Breaking: Lakers Are Finalizing 3-Team Trade On Monday

The Los Angeles Lakers made some noise in the NBA trade market on Monday morning. Last week, we learned that the Lakers were sending veteran point guard Rajon Rondo to the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for Denzel Valentine. Additional details revealed Los Angeles intended to waive Valentine to create an open roster spot.
NBA
ClutchPoints

LeBron James’ heated exchange with 50-year old coach, Phil Handy

The Los Angeles Lakers season has been filled with a lot of turmoil, ups and downs. On Sunday night, that continued. The Lakers hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves Sunday night. Los Angeles led for most of the first half, but saw their lead whittled down to only three going to the break. As the teams headed toward the locker room, Lakers superstar LeBron James appeared to chase down Los Angeles assistant coach Phil Handy.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Washington State
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome
Person
Clint Sintim
Person
Ty Jerome
Mic

Kyrie Irving and his willful ignorance finally beat the Brooklyn Nets

After 35 games, some cringeworthy Instagram posts, and a very public battle between a multibillion dollar franchise and one of its star players, the Kyrie Irving saga is moving closer to its end. And Irving — along with willful ignorance — won out. On Wednesday, the basketball superstar will make his season debut for the Brooklyn Nets in a road game against the Indiana Pacers, a move that comes after the Nets’ roster has been besieged in recent weeks by injuries and a Covid surge.
NBA
brightsideofthesun.com

Suns H/S Updates: Monty back, Shamet out, Justin Jackson in, Terry, Hutchison out

Just a quick update on Phoenix Suns moves today, as they swapped out one hardship signing for another, added Landry Shamet to the protocols, and announced that head coach Monty Williams has been cleared to return to the team. Last week, four Suns players and their head coach caught COVID...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Phoenix Suns#The New York Knicks#Marques#Hagans
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Monday’s Kyrie Irving News

After missing nearly half of the 2021-22 NBA season, Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving is on the verge of finally making his season debut. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, Kyrie is expected to make his season debut this Wednesday in a road game against the Indiana Pacers. The Nets play the Memphis Grizzlies at the Barclays Center tonight, but even if Kyrie was fit, he couldn’t play.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Warriors forward Andre Iguodala’s $20 million Jordan Poole declaration

The Golden State Warriors’ dynasty is best known for stars such as Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Kevin Durant and Draymond Green. However, while those stars have been critical to the Warriors’ success, players such as Andre Iguodala, who have starred in their roles, have also been just as important. Iguodala, who found his niche in Golden State, has taken teammate Jordan Poole under his wing.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Cleveland Cavaliers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Oklahoma City Thunder
NBC Sports

Poole shows off 'bounce' with electric dunk vs. Heat

Jordan Poole silenced both his teammates and the Miami Heat with his impressive performance Monday night. The Warriors beat the Heat 115-108 at Chase Center thanks to a monster 32-point performance from Poole off the bench. The third-year pro is expected to revert back to a bench role once Klay Thompson inevitably returns and immediately has embraced being the Sixth Man.
NBA
Cavaliers Now

Cavaliers Now

Charlottesville, VA
254
Followers
302
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Cavaliers Now has the latest covering of UVA athletics

 https://www.si.com/college/virginia

Comments / 0

Community Policy