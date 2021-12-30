ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

DEA releases emoji drug decoder

By Lee Hedgepeth
KSNT News
KSNT News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MrIK7_0dYou9Yy00

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. ( WIAT ) — The Drug Enforcement Administration has released an “emoji drug code” guide the agency said can help provide readers “a better sense of how emojis can be used in conjunction with illegal drug activity.”

The guide, published in December on the DEA website, “decodes” various emojis, small digital icons frequently used in online and phone messaging.

Multiple cars crash together on Kansas highway, leaving 2 with serious injuries

“The Drug Enforcement Administration is aware of drug trafficking organizations using emojis to buy and sell counterfeit pills and other illicit drugs on social media and through e-commerce,” a document accompanying the guide said.

Among the “decoded” symbols are a snowflake emoji for cocaine, a diamond emoji for meth, and a maple leaf, which the agency said is “universal for drugs.”

“Emojis, on their own, should not be indicative of illegal activity, but coupled with a change in behavior, change in appearance, or significant loss/increase in income should be a reason to start an important conversation,” the document said.

Below is the full emoji drug decoder.

DEA Emoji Drug Decoder by CBS 42 on Scribd

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSNT News.

Comments / 0

Related
KNOX News Radio

Details of West Fargo drug bust released

Federal charges are expected to be filed in connection with a drug bust in West Fargo earlier this month. It was back on December 8th that Drug Enforcement Administration agents and the Cass County Drug Task Force received a tip that a drug courier was staying at a motel with a large supply of meth.
WEST FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
foxsanantonio.com

DEA busts drug ring tied to Sinaloa Cartel

SAN ANTONIO — "These counterfeit pills, we're seeing the most we've ever seen here in the United States," says Dante Sorianello, the assistant special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration in the San Antonio district. A major drug bust ring tied to the Sinaloa Cartel results in...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
q13fox.com

DEA: Drug traffickers using social media to reach new customer bases

SEATTLE - The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) has reported major seizures of counterfeit prescription pills across the country, including right here in the Pacific Northwest. Over the last two months, over 800,000 pills were seized in an operation targeting two Mexican cartels. DEA Special Agent in Charge Frank Tarentino said...
SEATTLE, WA
wjct.org

Children's emojis could hide a drug deal

In 2021, the Drug Enforcement Administration began the “One Pill Can Kill” campaign to place a spotlight on the growing problem of deadly counterfeit pills being sold on the streets and introduced to young people on social media. Since that campaign began, federal agents who gather intel on...
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dea#Drugs#Decoder#Drug Trafficking#Counterfeit#Smart Phone#Wiat#Cbs
marijuanamoment.net

DEA Wants To Help Parents Decode The Emojis Young People Use To Discuss Marijuana And Other ‘Bomb Ass’ Drugs

The Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) says it’s cracked the code to identify what kind of emojis young people are using to talk about buying and selling illicit drugs. But in classic “how do you do fellow kids” fashion, the federal agency doesn’t appear to have the firmest grasp on the lingo—omitting from a new guide for parents, for example, common emojis that are used in place of marijuana.
KIDS
fox38corpuschristi.com

DEA: Fentanyl is the new heroin

SAN ANTONIO — It was known as one of the most popular—and notorious—illicit opioids, heroin. but what goes up must go down. Heroin is now almost disappearing, replaced with the more potent and more deadly - fentanyl. “It's a more lucrative market for them to move fentanyl....
SAN ANTONIO, TX
county17.com

Man swallows meth, fentanyl to avoid drug charges

A man was transported to the emergency room yesterday afternoon after he reportedly swallowed methamphetamine and fentanyl in attempt to hide them from police, Gillette Police Lt. Brent Wasson said Wednesday. The man, a 31-year-old Gillette resident, was contacted during a traffic stop on a 2002 Honda that was stopped...
GILLETTE, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
spectrumlocalnews.com

Patients with do-not-resuscitate orders receive less care

TEXAS — Patients with do-not-resuscitate (DNR) orders have higher death rates for unrelated illnesses because health care providers give less care, according to numbers from the American Heart Association, Harvard Medical School, and others. An e7Health study analyzed data from 10 institutions and found hospitals administer fewer blood tests, IVs and routine procedures that extend lives to people who have signed a DNR order.
HEALTH SERVICES
Vice

Influencer Who Dated Drug Dealers Was Just Arrested With 169 Baggies of Cocaine

MEXICO CITY — A reality TV star and aspiring reggaetón artist was arrested in Mexico City on Monday in a stolen car with over 150 bags of cocaine. Gabriela Castillo, 26, has been publicly linked romantically to multiple well-known gangsters in the Mexican capital in the past and was detained this week alongside an alleged member of a car theft ring, according to local media.
PUBLIC SAFETY
HipHopDX.com

California Doctor Claims Eazy-E Gave HIV/AIDS To 2 Women He Treated: 'They Got Infected From Him'

The death of gangsta rap pioneer Eazy-E was the subject of his daughter Ebie’s 2021 documentary The Mysterious Death of Eazy-E. The film aimed to find an answer to the looming question: how did Eazy-E actually die? Over the years, conspiracy theorists have suggested he was injected with HIV/AIDS, didn’t have the disease at all or was killed in some other nefarious way.
CALIFORNIA STATE
cbs12.com

Man who supplied woman with drugs charged in her death

KEY LARGO, Fla. (CBS12) — A man in Key Largo has been charged with the death of a woman in August whom he supplied with drugs. On Tuesday, Anthony Earl Fuller, 52, was charged homicide-negligent manslaughter in the death of 51-year-old Jennifer Winslow after she ingested cocaine she received from Fuller.
KEY LARGO, FL
KSNT News

KSNT News

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
869K+
Views
ABOUT

NE Kansas Local News That's Matters - https://www.ksnt.com/

 https://www.ksnt.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy