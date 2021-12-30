ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Judge denies Oklahoma's request to block National Guard vaccine mandate

By Daniel Uria
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ij64V_0dYotp4g00

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that Oklahoma National Guard members must get vaccinated against COVID-19, denying a request from the state's governor to block a federal mandate.

Judge Stephen Friot of the Western District of Oklahoma denied Gov. Kevin Stitt's request for an injunction against the requirement, ruling that the Biden administration was "acting well within the authority granted by the Constitution and laws of the United States," in issuing the mandate.

Stitt wrote a letter to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in November stating that the mandate "violates the personal freedoms" of some National Guard members.

He also asserted that as commander in chief of the state's National Guard that he could refuse the military's vaccine requirement.

Earlier this month, governors from Texas, Wyoming, Alaska, Iowa, Missisippi and Nebraksa also issued challenges asserting the Pentagon does not have the authority to issue COVID-19 mandates for state National Guard units.

Friot ruled that members of the National Guard must meet federal military readiness requirements, including vaccine requirements.

"However wide-ranging the command authority of the Governor and the Adjutant General may be within the four corners of their own state ... it is unmistakably clear that the intent of Congress, as expressed in the text of its enactments, is that the Guard and its members will at all events be prepared, conformably to federal military standards, to be ordered into federal service, deploying alongside members of active duty Army and Air Force, on little or no notice, anywhere in the world -- which is exactly what the Oklahoma Guard and its members have done, with great distinction, on dozens of occasions," Friot wrote.

The judge also noted that National Guard members are already required to receive multiple other immunizations.

"Adding a tenth ... vaccine to the list of nine that all service members are already required to take would hardly amount to 'an enormous and transformative expansion [of the] regulatory authority' the Secretary of Defense already possesses," he wrote.

Comments / 35

Purple Buttafly
6d ago

Checks & balances are finally slowly kicking in & checking legislative branch! The 3 branches of government protects a democracy. We just may hopefully hold on to our republic!! We hope. Way to go judge!! 🤗

Reply
7
Michael Barth
6d ago

I support the judges block. IF this mandate block continued then it implies Governors may override the established military CoC;

Reply
5
Samantha
6d ago

Looks like the vaccinated will be the ones fighting the wars this country will be fighting. Thanks for letting us know. 👍

Reply(12)
2
Related
UPI News

Texas sues Biden administration over vaccine mandate for National Guard

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- In the state's latest push against federal vaccine mandates, Gov. Greg Abbott is suing the Biden administration for requiring Texas Army National Guard members to get vaccinated against COVID-19. The suit, filed Tuesday in the Eastern District of Texas, is the latest in what has been a slew of litigation against federal vaccine mandates that Texas has either brought forth or taken part in during the pandemic. The legal battles include litigation over vaccine mandates for large businesses, health care workers and federal contractors.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oklahoma Health
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Alaska State
State
Wyoming State
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
UPI News

Father, son plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol charges

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- A father and son duo face up to five years in prison after they pleaded guilty Tuesday to federal charges stemming from last year's Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol building. Federal prosecutors said in a statement that Daryl Johnson, 51, of Ansgar, Iowa, and his...
AUSTIN, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma National Guard#Army National Guard#The National Guard#Defense#Pentagon#Air Force#The Oklahoma Guard
UPI News

U.S. charges ex-Colombian soldier in assassination of Haitian president

Jan. 4 (UPI) -- The United States on Tuesday charged a retired Colombian commando for allegedly taking part in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise. Mario Palacios, 43, appeared in federal court in Miami where he was charged with conspiracy to commit murder or kidnapping outside the United States and providing material support resulting in death, knowing or intending that such material support would be used to prepare for or carry out the conspiracy to kill or kidnap in connection to Moise's assassination.
POLITICS
UPI News

Possibility of a Jan. 6 redux shows bleakness of American politics

Thursday marks a day of reckoning in America. One year ago, rioters protesting the 2020 presidential election stormed the U.S. Capitol. Donald Trump was impeached for fomenting the insurgency and then acquitted by the Senate. In its deliberations, the Jan. 6 congressional select committee will likely determine whether the former president broke any laws and what responsibility he may bear for the attacks on Congress.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
248K+
Followers
47K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy