Several families displaced by fire at Kent apartment complex

Fire at Kent apartment complex (Puget Sound Fire)

KENT, Wash. — Several families were displaced by a fire Wednesday evening at a Kent apartment complex.

Firefighters with Puget Sound Fire were called to the 23600 block of 108th Avenue Southeast.

No one was injured.

Fire officials determined that the cause of the fire was accidental but did not say how it started.

The Red Cross was called to assist those who were displaced.

More news from KIRO 7

Do you have an investigative story tip? Send us an email at investigate@kiro7.com

©2021 Cox Media Group