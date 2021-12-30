ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburg, KS

Pittsburg State women top Tabor in non-conference matchup

By Shea Schrader
 6 days ago

PITTSBURG, Kan. — The Pittsburg State University women’s basketball team hosted Tabor College on Wednesday in a non-conference matchup. After leading by 11 points at halftime, the Gorillas went on to win 86-53.

Pittsburg State had five players score in the double digits: Sydney Holmes had 12, Tristan Gegg and Jayme Jackson each had 11, and both Sydney Crain and Karenna Gerber chipped in 10 points a piece. Gerber also pulled a double-double, with 10 rebounds to add to her stat line.

The Gorillas move to 9-3 on the season with the win. They’ll return to action on Saturday, January 1 at Missouri Western State University. Tip-off is set for 5:00 p.m.

