Factors to watch - December 30

 6 days ago

DUBAI, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks listless as tough year ticks down

* Oil rises as fuel demand holds up despite surge in Omicron cases

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds above $1,800 as weak dollar checks yield pressure

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Gulf bourses fall in line with global shares

* Saudi king says kingdom concerned about Iran's 'lack of cooperation'

* Saudi king says OPEC+ pact 'essential' for oil market stability

* Kuwaiti candidate has widespread support for top OPEC job, sources say

* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may set deep crude price cuts for Asia in February

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended Dec. 27

EGYPT

* Egypt plans power plant share sale

* Egypt's GASC buys 300,000 tonnes of wheat in tender

* Egypt to increase price of subsidised sugar, says minister

* Egyptian gas may reach Lebanon by end-Feb, Lebanese minister says

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi CMA Approves Direct Listing Of Saudi Azm For Communication Shares In Parallel Market

* Saudi CMA Approves Direct Listing Of Saudi Parts Center Company Shares In Parallel Market

* CMA Approves Offering Of Arabian International Healthcare Holding Shares In Parallel Market

* Saudi's CMA Approves IPO Of Al Nahdi Medical Shares

* Saudi's CMA Approves IPO Of Saudi Home Loans Company Shares

* Solutions By STC Signs A Number Of Contracts With Saudi Telecom Company

* Knowledge Economic City Appoints Mohammad Abdulhameed Almubarak As CEO

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* UAE daily COVID-19 cases climb above 2,000

* Dana Gas Receives $39 Million From Egypt In December

KUWAIT

* Amar Finance And Leasing Appoints Mohammed Abdullah Al-Saad As CEO

* Osoul Investment Completes Sale Of Unit Osoul House Real Estate

* Kuwait's AAN Digital Services Appoints Nawaf Faisal Al-Abdullah Al-Hammadi As CEO

OMAN

* Sohar International Appoints Hamood Abdullah Al Sawai As COO

Compiled by Dubai newsroom

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
Reuters

China's Dec factory activity returns to growth, beats forecasts- Caixin PMI

BEIJING (Reuters) - China’s factory activity grew at its fastest pace in six months in December, driven by production hikes and easing price pressures, but a weaker job market and business confidence added uncertainty, a private survey showed on Tuesday. The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) rose to...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Latam FX firm as dollar dips ahead of Fed minutes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Most Latin American currencies firmed on Wednesday against a slightly lower dollar, while Hungary's forint hit near one-month highs after central bank minutes showed more interest hikes were to come. MSCI's broad index of emerging market currencies (.MIEM00000CUS) was flat reflecting mixed trade on Wednesday. Asian...
CURRENCIES
The Independent

FTSE rises again amid Omicron optimism while Wall Street falters

The FTSE gained further ground as strong showings from banks, mining stocks and Ocado buoyed London’s top index.It held firm in the green despite dropping down from intraday highs after a less positive start to trading in the US, driven by weakness in the tech sector.The FTSE 100 ended the day 11.72 points, or 0.16%, higher at 7,516.87 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks were more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out a rise of almost fifteen points.“For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports

Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier. Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Shipments averaged 619,000 barrels a day in December. The OPEC-founding member increased exports for a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Danish bonds rally as FX interventions stoke rate cut talk

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's short-dated borrowing costs fell on Wednesday, as news of heavy currency market interventions to weaken the Danish crown stoked speculation that the central bank would soon resort to an interest rate cut. According to data released on Tuesday, Denmark's central bank last month sold...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ lifts output, U.S. fuel demand slips

LONDON/NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures rose $1.22, or 1.5%, to $81.22 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St ends 2021 with big gain

Asian stock markets were mixed Monday on 2022′s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain.Hong Kong retreated while Seoul gained. Markets in Japan, China and Australia were closed.Wall Stree ’s benchmark S&P 500 index slipped Friday amid lingering worries about the coronavirus’s omicron variant but ended 2021 with an annual gain of 26.9%.“It remains to be seen to what extent the optimism of the New Year will be reflected in financial markets,” said Venkateswaran Levanya of Mizuho Bank in a report.The Hang Seng in Hong Kong lost 0.6% to 23,252.69 while Seoul’s Kospi...
STOCKS
Reuters

Italy - Factors to watch on Dec. 27

The following factors could affect Italian markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy. New items are marked with (*). For a complete list of diary events in Italy please click on . GENERAL. Italy tightens restrictions to curb surging COVID-19 infections,...
ECONOMY
