Seattle stem cell startup lands $10M to speed development of its drug discovery platforms

Seattle-based biotech Omeros Corp. (Nasdaq: OMER) has completed the sale of its Omidria franchise to the British eye care company Rayner Surgical Group Limited. The companies first announced the deal in early December. In a release last week announcing the completion of the sale, Omeros said it received about $126 million in cash upfront. Between royalty payments and a commercial milestone payment of $200 million for Omidria, a drug that prevents excessive pupil constriction in cataract surgery, the companies project the deal to be worth over $1 billion.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 DAYS AGO