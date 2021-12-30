ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

Gideon George came off the bench to score 17 points to lead BYU to a 65-53 win over Westminster (UT) on Wednesday night.

Trevin Knell had 11 points for BYU (12-3), which earned its sixth consecutive home victory. Te'Jon Lucas added 10 points. Hunter Erickson had 10 points.

Lewis Johnson had 13 points for the Griffins. Ryan Bell added 11 points. Brayden Johnson had eight rebounds.

