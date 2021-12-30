Defiant Honolulu Mayor Defends His Approach To Omicron Surge

It’s official: Hawaii is now a red state. And when I say “red,” I mean we are red hot with the worst breakout of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. Now, I get frantic emails all the time from people telling me it’s a good thing that Covid is spreading like a wildfire through our communities, because that means the pandemic will end that much faster. Yeah, you guys keep telling yourself that, because there are plenty of letters left in the Greek alphabet to name new strains after.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 9 DAYS AGO