Honolulu, HI

Defiant Honolulu Mayor Defends His Approach To Omicron Surge

Honolulu Civil Beat
Honolulu Civil Beat
 6 days ago

From now to the end of the year, all...

www.civilbeat.org

Kūlani
6d ago

About time blangiardi. I would bet everything I own that those hospitalized have a good amount of pre-existing conditions. Start taking care of your health, eat right, workout, and turn off the mainstream news. ALOHA 🤙🏽

Guest
5d ago

They were DEADLY WRONG about 70% herd immunity being archived with the jab. STOP taking medical advice from politicians!!!! They should be held accountable. They out right lied to everyone.

Kaimuki
6d ago

This virus isn’t going away. Lose weight start taking care of yourself better and your odds greatly improve

Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii Avoids Port Backups But Some Goods Are Scarce

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The port bottlenecks that have plagued the mainland have spared Hawaii’s major shippers, but the state’s businesses are still struggling to get merchandise that’s been slowed down by supply chain crimps likely to continue into 2022. Fortunately, at least so far, Hawaii has...
HAWAII STATE
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Coronavirus
Honolulu, HI
Honolulu, HI
Hawaii Government
Honolulu Civil Beat

A Long Legal Battle Still Looms For Hawaiian Home Lands Beneficiaries

Kealoha Kelekolio is one of thousands of Native Hawaiians who have waited decades for a piece of land managed by the state Department of Hawaiian Home Lands. Hawaiian beneficiaries like Kelekolio scored a victory in 2020 when the Hawaii Supreme Court ruled that the state fell short in its duty to manage the land trust and declared that a process for individuals on the waitlist to collect payments from the state should move forward.
HAWAII STATE
#Mayor#Omicron#Defiant#Covid#The Cades Foundation
Honolulu Civil Beat

Danny De Gracia: Our Turtle Model Of Governance Falls Short Against Covid

It’s official: Hawaii is now a red state. And when I say “red,” I mean we are red hot with the worst breakout of Covid-19 cases since the pandemic began. Now, I get frantic emails all the time from people telling me it’s a good thing that Covid is spreading like a wildfire through our communities, because that means the pandemic will end that much faster. Yeah, you guys keep telling yourself that, because there are plenty of letters left in the Greek alphabet to name new strains after.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

The Civil Beat Editorial Board Interview: UH Climate Expert Chip Fletcher

Editor’s note: The Civil Beat Editorial Board and reporters spoke with Chip Fletcher, associate dean for academic affairs at the School of Ocean and Earth Science and Technology at the University of Hawaii Manoa. He is also chairman of Honolulu’s Climate Change Commission. Fletcher, who has been a consistent voice warning of the treat of global warming, began by talking about his work and SOEST.
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Why We Expect The Navy To Clean Up Its Mess

We have a right to clean water and the means to obtain it. The League of Women Voters believes in stringent controls to protect the quality of current and potential drinking-water supplies, including protection of the aquifers serving Hawaii. We’ve been “water watchers” for more than 50 years. We just...
HONOLULU, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu Civil Beat

Honolulu, HI
Honolulu Civil Beat is a 501(c)3 tax-exempt news organization dedicated to cultivating an informed body of citizens, all striving to make Hawaii a better place to live.

 https://www.civilbeat.org/

