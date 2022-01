COLUMBIA, S.C. — Daniel Rickenmann is now the new Mayor of Columbia after taking the oath of office along with three new city councilmembers. The inauguration for Rickenmann, as well as Dr. Aditi Bussells, Tina Herbert and Joe Taylor, took place in the 1700 block of Main Street in Columbia Tuesday afternoon. With family at their side, the members took the oath of office from two justices from the South Carolina Supreme Court.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 22 HOURS AGO