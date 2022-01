The Redistricting of Michigan’s state House, Senate, and U.S. Congressional districts have been completed. The Michigan “Independent” Citizen’s Redistricting Commission has produced their maps and they are anything but “independent”. The reason for this “independent” Redistricting Commission was to stop the Gerrymandering people believed was happening by the politicians in the past. There definitely was gerrymandering of districts by both the Democratic and Republican parties but many in the political business believe these citizen’s commission maps are even more gerrymandered than the politicians.

