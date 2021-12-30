ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers Rally in 3rd to Take Down Rangers

NHL
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNRISE, Fla. - Playing their first game in nearly two weeks, the Panthers scored three goals in the third period to come from behind and lock down a 4-3 win over the Rangers at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday. "It was a very competitive game," Panthers interim head coach...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a blowout win in Columbus

Bryan Burns on the special teams bounce-back, Palat's big night and the School Bus line. Tampa Bay Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said his team had a speedy, spirited practice in Columbus the day before facing the Blue Jackets in response to a three-game losing slump and getting shut out a night earlier by the New York Rangers.
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
NHL

BLOG: Tuesday from Ford Performance Centre

TORONTO, ON - The Edmonton Oilers hit the ice at Ford Performance Centre in Toronto on Tuesday as the club prepares to conclude a five-game road trip Wednesday against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Connor McDavid and Derek Ryan did not participate in practice, prompting Head Coach Dave Tippett to provide...
NHL
NHL

Oilers 'can't make any excuses' for monthlong slump

NEW YORK -- The Edmonton Oilers are frustrated. Hiding it isn't a reality any longer. "It's affecting our play now," defenseman Cody Ceci said. The Oilers lost their fourth straight game Monday, 4-1 against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. They're 0-2-2 during the skid and 2-8-2 in their past 12 games.
NHL
NHL

NHL On Tap: Predators look for statement win against Golden Knights

Hughes, Devils try to stay hot vs. Bruins; Panthers host Flames. Welcome to the NHL On Tap. Three NHL.com writers will share what they are most looking forward to on the schedule each day. Today, their choices from the eight games Tuesday. Predators look for statement win in Vegas. The...
NHL
NHL

Bennett suspended three games for actions in Panthers game

NEW YORK - Florida Panthers forward Sam Bennett has been suspended for three games, without pay, for an illegal check to the head of Montreal Canadiens forward Cedric Paquette during NHL Game No. 568 in Florida on Saturday, Jan. 1, the National Hockey League's Department of Player Safety announced today.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aleksander Barkov
Person
Anthony Duclair
Person
Anton Lundell
Person
Sergei Bobrovsky
Person
Artemi Panarin
Person
Andrew Brunette
Person
Carter Verhaeghe
Person
Chris Kreider
Person
Mason Marchment
Person
Lucas Carlsson
Person
Ryan Strome
NHL

Dornhoefer unsung hero who helped Flyers win Stanley Cup twice in 1970s

Legendary hockey writer Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers each Wednesday. This week, Fischler recalls the role Gary Dornhoefer played in helping the Philadelphia Flyers win consecutive Stanley Cup championships in 1974 and '75. Few...
NHL
NHL

Terry scores first NHL hat trick for Ducks in victory against Flyers

ANAHEIM -- Troy Terry had his first NHL hat trick for the Anaheim Ducks in a 4-1 win against the Philadelphia Flyers at Honda Center on Tuesday. Sonny Milano scored, Jamie Drysdale had two assists, and John Gibson made 28 saves for the Ducks (18-11-7), who had not won in four games (0-2-2).
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'FUN TO BE OUT THERE'

What was talked about following a 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. "I think the first period was slow from our side and we talked about it between periods, that we need to come out better and get our game in order and play the way we used to. The second period showed that, how we can play when we play good hockey and have a lot of shots and create a lot of chances. It was a fun period to be a part of and we want to see more of that."
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rangers#Alberta#Panthers Rally
NHL

Deeper Dive: Why The Canes Comeback Was More Impressive Than It Looks

RALEIGH, NC. - The Carolina Hurricanes' win over the Columbus Blue Jackets Saturday, in which they scored seven unanswered goals, was something to behold for a variety of reasons. For starters, it was the first time in almost 33 years that an NHL team has come from down four to...
NHL
NHL

CSEC EVENT CENTRE PROJECT UPDATE

CSEC has issued the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. In response to numerous media inquiries, Calgary Sports and Entertainment Corporation ("CSEC") provides the following update to the citizens of Calgary regarding the Event Centre Project. The Project Framework Agreement, which governed the funding,...
AMERICAS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Sweden
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'WE'VE GOT TO BE BETTER'

What was talked about following a setback in Florida. "I think that they're one of the best teams in the league that we've played. We know that we can play a lot better than we played tonight and if we (do), there can be a different result. ... I think it was a little bit of a reality check. That's a measuring stick-type of game and obviously we didn't measure up very well today. But I think there's no greater challenge for us than to play the defending champs for two straight years and there's no excuse not to get up for that one, so we've got to be ready for it."
NHL
CBS Boston

Jake DeBrusk, Three Bruins Staffers Placed In COVID Protocol

BOSTON (CBS) — Two games after returning from a lengthy break due to a COVID-19 outbreak, the Bruins may have another COVID situation on their hands. Boston placed forward Jake DeBrusk and three staff members in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol on Tuesday, the team announced. DeBrusk’s stay in protocol will likely be a lot shorter than his teammates of a few weeks ago. The NHL has adopted modified protocols, which reduced the isolation period for players who tested positive test from 10 days to five. DeBrusk had three shots in each of Boston’s wins over the weekend, and recorded an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win over the Buffalo Sabres. The forward, who requested a trade out of Boston earlier this season, has five goals and four assists in his 27 games this season. Boston sits at 16-10-2 on the season, and is set to host the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday night.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy