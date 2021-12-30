5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers Rally in 3rd to Take Down Rangers

What was talked about following a 5-1 win over the Blackhawks. "I think the first period was slow from our side and we talked about it between periods, that we need to come out better and get our game in order and play the way we used to. The second period showed that, how we can play when we play good hockey and have a lot of shots and create a lot of chances. It was a fun period to be a part of and we want to see more of that."

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO