It took overtime Monday night to decide the senior boys battle between Southside and Westside, with the Southerners falling 63-57. The first quarter was fast-paced and the Southerners trailed by 4 at the end 15-11. Curtis Sutton scored 10, of his team-high 16 points, in the second quarter as Southside led by one at the half 29-28. The game was tied at the end of the third quarter 36-36 as both teams struggled from the field in the quarter. Ayden Cuzzort hit for 8 in the third to help force the overtime period. Westside hit a three-pointer and then forced a turnover to give the Warriors the biggest lead of the night by either side, at 7.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO