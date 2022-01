Steve Smith has revealed England’s decision to make Stuart Broad a peripheral part of their Ashes campaign has raised eyebrows in the Australia camp.Broad was surprisingly overlooked for the series opener at The Gabba and again in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne getting his only chance so far on a flat deck in the day/night second Test.Now, with the series settled 3-0 in the home side’s favour, the 35-year-old has bowled just 36 overs – just four more than Joe Root – and is shaping to be little more than a footnote in his eighth Ashes campaign.He expressed...

