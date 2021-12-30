ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prep Wrestling: Litchfield/DC, United wrestlers still in Rumble on the Red hunt

By Tom Elliott
West Central Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO, N.D. — Three West Central Tribune area wrestlers are still in the running for championships after the first day of the 62-team Rumble on the Red tournament on Wednesday. Dassel-Cokato/Litchfield’s Jude Link is in the championship semifinals at 160 pounds. He earned a technical fall over United’s...

