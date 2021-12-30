ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Public Health Alert issued on ineligible products imported from China

koamnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Dec. 29, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture issues a public health alert for some imported meat and poultry products from China. The FSIS says the products don’t identify an eligible establishment number on their packaging. According...

www.koamnewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Related
drgnews.com

China’s pork production increases mean more grain imports

A recent Bloomberg report says China, which consumes half the world’s pork, has a goal to be mostly self-sufficient in pork production. That means it will need more grain imports to feed the world’s biggest pig herd. China’s agriculture ministry says the country will maintain a target to produce 95 percent of their protein at home by 2025. It wants to be self-sufficient in poultry and eggs, 85 percent for beef and mutton, and 70 percent for dairy. Farm Policy News says the targets will likely bolster overseas purchases of soybeans and feed grains needed to fatten hogs, cattle, and poultry. China is already the world’s largest importer of soybeans and corn. The Asian nation has been purchasing unprecedented amounts in the past two years to help feed a hog herd recovering from Swine Fever. China’s president Xi Jinping recently urged his country to protect farmland and expand soybean and oil crops planting.
AGRICULTURE
abc45.com

FDA issues recall on several bread products from two companies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has issued two recalls on bread products from two different companies. Both manufacturers discovered substances that are not listed as ingredients, which poses a risk to people with allergies. The first product is limited quantity Flower Foods honey wheat bread. It...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animals#Livestock#Fsis#Sell
kmmo.com

AN AREA HEALTH DEPARTMENT ISSUED TWO SCAM ALERTS

An area health department has issued two scam alerts to its residents. According to the Cooper County Public Health Center, persons should be aware of an email wanting information about the Pfizer or Moderna Vaccine. The email address is out of the United Kingdom – and health officials suspect it is a scam.
COOPER COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

MISSOURI DHSS ISSUES HEALTH ALERT REGARDING OMICRON

The Omicron variant is rising quickly throughout Missouri. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS), more than half of community sewershed samples tested from the week of December 20 showed the presence of the Omicron variant. DHSS says it knows:. – The Omicron variant has mutated...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
USDA
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Country
China
WDEF

Holiday tips from Georgia Department of Public Health

ATLANTA (DPH) – The Georgia Department of Public Health is urging Georgians to carefully follow COVID-19 prevention measures during holiday celebrations and gatherings to keep yourself and your loved ones safe. COVID case numbers are increasing daily, and the Omicron variant is spreading faster than any previous variant. Surveillance...
PUBLIC HEALTH
River Falls Journal

Pierce County supervisors hear from Public Health

Pierce County Board of Supervisors met Dec. 28. AZ Snyder, director of Pierce County Public Health, provided information and perspective on the current state of the COVID-19 in the county. COVID-19 pandemic. Pierce County statistics. The first week of December, Pierce County experienced an overwhelming number of positive cases for...
PIERCE COUNTY, WI
Axios

Macron on unvaccinated people: "I really want to piss them off"

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he wants to “piss off” unvaccinated people as part of his strategy to fight COVID-19. What he’s saying: Speaking to Le Parisien, a French newspaper, Macron said policies that ban unvaccinated people from cafes and theaters and otherwise limit their social activities are intended to be frustrating, adding: "I really want to piss them off. And so we will continue to do so, to the bitter end. That's the strategy."
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy