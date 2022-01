CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Nueces County, they are also spiking in Corpus Christi ISD. At the end of the day on Tuesday, Jan. 4, 107 CCISD staff members reported they are positive with COVID-19. For the whole year, the total is 330, which means 32% of cases all year have been reported in the last two days, according to the CCISD COVID-19 dashboard.

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX ・ 4 HOURS AGO