Basketball

George scores 17 to carry BYU past Westminster (UT) 65-53

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

PROVO, Utah (AP) -- Gideon George came off the bench to score 17 points to lead BYU to a 65-53 win over...

Column: Final thoughts on the 77th annual Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament

The Southeast Missourian Christmas Tournament has come and gone, and the Charleston Blue Jays took home their unprecedented 20th championship. Charleston (10-2) put on a strong showing in the tournament, earning blowout wins over Bell City and Kelly, and close wins over Leopold and Jackson en route to extending their record number of tournament victories.
Hillcrest Fined For Actions At Martin Lions’ Club Tourney

Martin, Tenn.–Hillcrest High School in Memphis is facing $750 in fines after its boys basketball team left the court in the first half of its game against Obion County during the Martin Lions Club Christmas Tournament December 30 at Westview in Martin. The school was fined $250 for Coach...
Stevens, Roddy help No. 20 Colorado St hold off Air Force

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) -- Isaiah Stevens scored 15 points as No. 20 Colorado State remained undefeated by shrugging off some rust following a nearly month-long layoff due to COVID-19 concerns and holding off short-handed Air Force 67-59 on Tuesday night. The Rams (11-0, 1-0 Mountain West) have captured 11...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Higgins Jr lifts Lehigh past Colgate 85-81

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) -- Keith Higgins Jr had a season-high 23 points as Lehigh narrowly defeated Colgate 85-81 on Tuesday night. Jeameril Wilson added 20 points and five assists for for Lehigh (4-10, 2-0 Patriot League). Reed Fenton had 12 points Nic Lynch added 11 points and 10 rebounds. Evan...
BETHLEHEM, PA
McGhee, Robinson carry Liberty over Stetson 75-59

DELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Darius McGhee and Shiloh Robinson scored 16 points apiece and Liberty beat Stetson 75-59 on Tuesday night in an ASUN Conference opener for both teams. Kyle Rode added 12 points for the Flames (10-6, 1-0) and Keegan McDowell and Brody Peebles each scored 11. Rob Perry...
Oregon, Portland State basketball games postponed

SCORESHEET: Daily assorted news, including Seattle Kraken results and college notes. MONDAY, JAN. 3 Oregon-Colorado postponed — Monday's Pac-12 men's basketball game between the Ducks and Buffaloes at Matthew Knight Arena has been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the Oregon program. The teams will try to reschedule the game. Portland State games postponed — The next two games for the Portland State men's and women's basketball teams have been postponed because of COVID-19 protocols within the PSU programs. The games have not yet been rescheduled. The Viking men were to play at Southern Utah on Thursday and host Northern...
No. 9 Auburn wins 10th straight, 81-66 over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) -- Wendell Green Jr. scored a season-high 22 points and No. 9 Auburn beat South Carolina 81-66 for its 10th straight win Tuesday night. The Tigers (13-1, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) were up by 21 points in the second half before the Gamecocks cut it to 63-55 with about seven minutes left. But Green stepped forward again with two foul shots and 7-foot-1 Walker Kessler jammed home a basket as Auburn opened 2-0 in the league for the first time in four years.
East Prairie girls snap 42-game losing streak

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — The East Prairie girls broke a 42-game losing streak Monday night with a 47-21 win over Bloomfield. East Prairie last won a game Feb. 12, 2019, but the Eagles quickly jumped out to a 14-9 lead in the first quarter. But East Prairie left no doubt, outscoring Bloomfield 24-2 in the next two quarters to take a commanding 38-11 lead into the fourth quarter.
No. 2 Duke returns from COVID-19 outbreak, tops Georgia Tech

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) -- Mike Krzyzewski could sense his Duke players were battling fatigue by halftime in the second-ranked Blue Devils' return from a COVID-19 outbreak. So he kept the message simple. "I said, 'I know you guys are tired," he said. "'But you cannot be tired on the defensive...
