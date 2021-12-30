ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

EMERGING MARKETS-Asian currencies firm as South Korea factory data buoys mood

By Anushka Trivedi
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago

* Thai stocks edge up in last trading of year * S. Korea Nov industrial output up 5.1% m/m on a seasonally adjusted basis * Philippine equity markets shut for a holiday By Anushka Trivedi Dec 30 (Reuters) - The South Korean won on Thursday touched a two-week high to spur gains in regional currencies after data showed the Asian trade bellwether's industrial output data came in better than expected, pointing to some easing in global supply bottlenecks. Sentiment got a boost from South Korea reporting a 5.1% seasonally adjusted increase in industrial production last month from October, beating a Reuters forecast of 2.5% as semiconductor shortages seemed to be improving. The won, the Thai baht and Malaysia's ringgit, all rose about 0.3% each, as currencies of trade dependant Asia cheered the developments and the greenback weakened slightly. "Korea's semiconductor output continued to post solid growth ... We think it could benefit if the lockdown in Xian, China, lasts longer," Barclays analysts wrote in a note. Data suggests some easing of the automotive chip shortage, a phenomenon that was also reported in Japan, the analysts added, which "supports our view that supply-side bottlenecks may see more meaningful resolution in 2022". However, on Thursday, Samsung Electronics and Micron Technology, two of the world's largest memory chip makers, warned that a COVID-19 lockdown in Xian could affect their chip manufacturing bases in the area. South Korean equities fell 0.4% amid thin volumes on the last trading day of the year, with Samsung shares dragging the benchmark. KOSPI is set to close 2021 with gains of around 4%. Chinese shares rebounded from a near 1% drop in the previous session, fuelled by gains in the tech sector even as the pandemic situation in the country worsened. Bangkok shares edged higher, while stocks in Malaysia, Jakarta and Singapore shed between 0.1% and 0.3%, as low volumes amid end-of-year trading added some volatility to markets. It was also the last trading day for currency and stock markets in Thailand and Indonesia, while Singapore will see a shortened session on Friday. The baht is set to end the year as the worst-performing Asian currency with a 10.3% drop due to a delayed recovery in tourism, a key source of revenue for the Thai economy. It would be the currency's second consecutive year of losses. Philippines equity markets were closed for a holiday and will resume trade on Friday. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian rupiah among best performing currencies in 2021, eyes closing down 1.6% versus dollar; stocks up almost 10% ** Thai stocks set for gains of ~14%, rebounding from an 8% drop last year ** Shares of China Evergrande Group tumble after the embattled real estate developer did not pay offshore coupons due earlier this week Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0358 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX DAILY % FX YTD % INDEX STOCKS DAILY % STOCKS YTD % Japan -0.08 -10.25 -0.34 4.97 China -0.02 +2.50 0.82 4.42 India +0.00 -2.23 -0.07 23.03 Indonesia -0.09 -1.56 -0.03 10.37 Malaysia +0.28 -3.56 -0.20 -5.24 Philippines +0.00 -5.92 --- 2.73 S.Korea +0.17 -8.30 -0.42 3.73 Singapore +0.03 -2.28 -0.29 10.03 Taiwan +0.07 +2.94 -0.12 23.71 Thailand +0.36 -10.22 0.22 14.33 (Reporting by Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
STOCKS
coingeek.com

South Korea to tax inherited and donated digital currencies starting 2022

South Korea’s 20% tax on digital currency may have been postponed by one more year, but the National Tax Service agency is determined to bring in some revenue from the sector. A news report has revealed that the agency will begin to tax inherited or donated digital currencies starting 2022.
ECONOMY
Reuters

BUZZ Pactiv Evergreen gains on sale of carton packaging businesses

** Shares of fresh food and beverage packaging co (PTVE.O) up as much as 7.35% at $13.81, touching their highest level since November 2020. ** Co's unit Evergreen Packaging to sell its carton packaging and filling machinery businesses in China, Korea and Taiwan to packaging co SIG Combibloc Group Ltd, for $335 million.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Markets#Technology Stocks#Currency#Thai#Philippine#Asian#Barclays#Samsung Electronics#Micron Technology#South Korean#Kospi#Chinese
Reuters

Gold benefits from weaker dollar ahead of Fed minutes

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Gold rose on Wednesday, supported by declines in the dollar and worries over the fast-spreading Omicron variant, as focus turned to inflation ahead of the release of the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting. Spot gold was last up 0.5% at $1,823.56 per...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Country
Malaysia
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Philippines
Country
Thailand
Country
Singapore
Country
China
Country
Indonesia
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
Country
India
Country
Japan
Reuters

Danish bonds rally as FX interventions stoke rate cut talk

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Denmark's short-dated borrowing costs fell on Wednesday, as news of heavy currency market interventions to weaken the Danish crown stoked speculation that the central bank would soon resort to an interest rate cut. According to data released on Tuesday, Denmark's central bank last month sold...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Shares of Airtel Africa hit all-time high

ABUJA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Shares of Airtel Africa hit an all-time high on Wednesday, lifting Nigeria's main stock index, after the mobile phone company said it will use proceeds of a tower sale to reduce debt. Airtel , the third-biggest listed firm in Nigeria, with a dual listing in...
MARKETS
Reuters

Sterling rises to 2-month highs on rate view

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The pound climbed to a two-month high on Wednesday as investors ramped up expectations that the Bank of England will raise interest rates as early as next month after a surprise hike in December. And growing expectations that Britain will not introduce COVID-19 measures clamping...
MARKETS
AFP

China Mobile's Shanghai debut lukewarm after US delisting

China Mobile shares ended with slight gains on Wednesday in their debut on the Shanghai stock exchange after the telecoms giant was delisted in New York as tensions soared between Beijing and Washington. The stock had jumped as much as 9.4 percent at the start of trading -- edging toward the 10 percent limit that triggers a trading halt in China -- before steadily falling back through the day. It ended at 57.88 yuan, a gain of 0.52 percent. The share issue is expected to raise $8.8 billion after the company exercises an over-allotment option, Bloomberg News said, making it the largest on China's domestic stock markets in more than a decade.
U.S. POLITICS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX decline, Thai baht bucks trend to hit 2-week high

* Thai baht gains for fourth straight day * Philippine peso, Indonesian rupiah, S.Korean won weaken * Regional equities mixed; Singapore, Thai shares gain By Sameer Manekar Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Thai baht firmed to an over two-week high on Tuesday, kicking off the new year on a positive note, as investors looked beyond clouds cast by the spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, while most other Asian emerging currencies weakened. Notching a fourth straight session of gains, the baht appreciated 0.3% to 33.26 per dollar, its highest since late November. The Thai currency's strong start to 2022 comes after it suffered its worst decline in two decade. The baht depreciated 11% last year as the pandemic hammered Thailand's key tourism sector. Elsewhere, prospects of an early Federal Reserve interest hike despite surging COVID-19 cases put Asian currencies on the backfoot. . The Philippine peso depreciated 0.4% to hit a more than three-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the South Korean won each weakened about 0.3%. The U.S. dollar index, which measures the currency against the yen and five other major peers, weakened slightly but held close to the one-week high of 96.328 reached on Monday. . Overnight, all three major indexes on Wall Street finished strongly, and the U.S. Treasury yields gained on expectations of an earlier-than-expected rate hike as inflation fears outweighed the rising COVID-19 cases. "Markets seem to have retained memories of 2021 and put Omicron in the backdrop with focus on Fed rate hikes leading to higher U.S. Treasury yields and underpinning U.S. dollar strength alongside continued buoyancy in equities," analysts at Mizuho Bank said in a note. Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and likely tightening by the Fed could prevent any sharp appreciation by the baht. He expected the Thai currency to hold in a range between 32.75 and 33.50 per dollar before strengthening by the end of 2022. "For the second half, an improving economic recovery in Thailand and elsewhere should support more fund flows into emerging markets and Thailand. Along with that, a low current account deficit could help the baht reach between 31.75 and 32.00 by the end of this year," Panichpibool added. Elsewhere, China's yuan slipped as much as 0.4% to 6.3695 per dollar on its first trading day of the year, while Japan's yen weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest level since early 2017 after declining for a fifth straight session. Shares in Singapore, Thailand and Indonesia advanced between 0.5% and 1.2%, while Malaysian equities declined up to 0.8% on their second day in the red. Meanwhile, the Philippine stock exchange suffered an unexplained delay in opening. It said it would issue a statement later. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rises to 6.391% ** China to require certain firms to undergo cybersecurity reviews before pursuing overseas listings ** Oil prices steady ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting ** India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0352 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.37 -0.58 1.38 1.38 China <CNY=CFXS -0.27 -0.27 -0.35 -0.35 > India 0.00 +0.09 0.00 1.57 Indonesia -0.25 -0.35 0.51 1.79 Malaysia -0.22 -0.38 -0.75 0.00 Philippin -0.41 -0.51 - -1.14% es S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.20 -0.47 -0.34 0.04 > Singapore -0.07 -0.40 1.20 1.54 Taiwan +0.13 +0.29 0.99 1.28 Thailand +0.27 +0.27 0.58 0.58 (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)
MARKETS
kfgo.com

Asian factories take Omicron risks in stride, for now

TOKYO (Reuters) – Asia’s factory activity grew in December as companies took rising global cases of the new Omicron coronavirus variant in stride, though persistent supply constraints and rising input costs clouded the outlook for some economies. The rising rate of global infections have raised eyebrows among policymakers,...
WORLD
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Most Asian FX slip; Thai baht starts 2022 on firmer note

* Thai baht at over 2-week high * Philippine peso, Indian rupee, Indonesian rupiah weaken * Regional equities mixed; Singapore, Thai shares gain * Trading in Philippine bourse cancelled By Sameer Manekar Jan 4 (Reuters) - Most Asian currencies weakened on Tuesday, with the Philippine peso and the Indian rupee leading losses, as the U.S. dollar firmed to a near one-week high on bets of an early rate hike by the Federal Reserve, while the Thai baht appreciated modestly. Regional stocks were mostly higher, with equities in Singapore and Thailand advancing 1.5% and 1%, respectively, and shares in India and Indonesia logging moderate gains, buoyed by an upbeat overnight Wall Street session. In the Philippines, trading in the equity markets was cancelled here due to technical issues. Among currencies, the Thai baht firmed 0.3% to 33.29 per dollar, their highest since late-November, to notch its fourth straight session of gains. The Thai currency's strong start to 2022 comes after it suffered its worst decline in two decades. It depreciated 11% last year as the pandemic hammered Thailand's key tourism sector. Poon Panichpibool, markets strategist at Krung Thai Bank said the ongoing impact of the Omicron variant and likely tightening by the Fed could prevent any sharp appreciation by the baht, likely holding between 32.75 and 33.50 per dollar during the first half of the year. "For the second half, an improving economic recovery in Thailand and elsewhere should support more fund flows into emerging markets and Thailand. Coupled with a low current account deficit and recovery in tourism, the baht could reach between 31.75 and 32.00 by the end of this year," he added. Elsewhere, prospects of an early Fed interest rate hike despite surging COVID-19 cases put Asian currencies on the backfoot, as the U.S. dollar held close to its one-week high of 96.328 reached on Monday. . The Philippine peso depreciated 0.5% to hit a more than three-month low, while the Indonesian rupiah, the Malaysian ringgit and the Indian rupee each weakened about 0.4%. Analysts at Maybank cited "a confluence of drivers", including restrictions in the Philippine capital region, heightened focus on a hawkish Fed and a seasonal pullback in remittance flows in January, as the reason for weakness in peso. Elsewhere in Asia, China's yuan slipped 0.3% to 6.3754 per dollar on its first trading day of the year, while Japan's yen weakened 0.4% to hit its lowest level since early 2017 in its fifth straight session of losses. Meanwhile, India's Nifty 50 continued its bull run despite a surge in COVID-19 cases, advancing 0.6% on Tuesday to scale an over six-week high on the back of energy and banking stocks. HIGHLIGHTS ** Indonesian 10-year benchmark yields rises to 6.398% ** China Evergrande shares jump in resumed trade ** Oil prices edge higher ahead of OPEC+ output policy meeting ** India reports most COVID-19 cases since early September Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0642 GMT COUNTRY FX FX FX INDEX STOCKS STOCKS RIC DAILY YTD % DAILY YTD % % % Japan -0.39 -0.60 1.77 1.77 China <CNY=CF -0.31 -0.31 -0.28 -0.28 XS> India <INR=IN -0.39 -0.30 0.51 2.08 > Indonesia -0.39 -0.49 0.50 1.78 Malaysia -0.31 -0.48 -0.70 0.05 Philippine -0.47 -0.57 - -1.14 s S.Korea <KRW=KF -0.19 -0.46 0.02 0.39 TC> Singapore -0.12 -0.44 1.23 1.57 Taiwan <TWD=TP +0.30 +0.46 1.40 1.69 > Thailand <THB=TH +0.27 +0.27 0.91 0.91 > (Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)
CURRENCIES
The Independent

Asian shares mostly higher after Wall Street rally

Asian shares were mostly higher Tuesday despite worries about rising numbers of cases of coronavirus in the region. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 jumped 1.8% to 29,301.79 in Tokyo s first trading day of 2022. Shares also rose in Australia and South Korea, but edged lower in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Toyota Motor Corp. gained 6.1%, while Sony Corp. added 3.1%. Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and other dignitaries rang a bell at the Tokyo Stock Exchange to herald the opening of trading. At the smaller exchange in Osaka, in western Japan, women carried on the tradition of attending the year’s...
STOCKS
Reuters

Reuters

265K+
Followers
262K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy