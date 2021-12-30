ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Stephens lifts VMI over Wofford 80-73

CBS Sports
 6 days ago

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) Jake Stephens had 27 points and 12 rebounds and VMI topped Wofford 80-73 in a Southern Conference opener for both teams Wednesday night....

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Paul Finebaum Says 1 Bowl Game Was ‘Total Farce’

And Purdue were tied at 45 at the end of regulation following a missed game-winning field goal by the Volunteers. That sent the game into overtime where the Volunteers got the ball first. The Tennessee offense orchestrated a nice first drive during overtime and got the ball to the one-yard...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Clemson Insider

Bad news for Oklahoma

Bad news for the Oklahoma football program and new Sooners head coach Brent Venables. OU star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Monday he is entering the NCAA transfer portal. Williams added that remaining at (...)
OKLAHOMA STATE
The Spun

Report: Alabama Staffer Landing Head Coaching Job

One of the hardest parts of maintaining a dynasty in college football is keeping assistants in house. On Monday, another Nick Saban Alabama disciple is leaving for their own opportunity, following the January 10 national championship game. According to FootballScoop.com, Ron Cooper, an analyst with the Crimson Tide is taking...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Wisconsin's Johnny Davis carries Badgers into top 10 after upset of Purdue

We at CBS Sports published in October our annual list of the Top 100 And 1 college basketball players, which is more or less a list of the 101 players we expect to make the biggest impact in the sport in the upcoming season. It featured Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis, SMU's Kendric Davis, and Detroit's Antoine Davis. But it did not include Wisconsin's Johnny Davis.
WISCONSIN STATE
CBS Sports

Russell Westbrook after nine-turnover game: 'I'm allowed to miss shots ... I can turn the ball over too'

The Los Angeles Lakers managed to squeak out a 108-103 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, but they needed to overcome a very uneven performance from Russell Westbrook to do so. The enigmatic point guard turned the ball over seven times in the first half alone and finished with more turnovers (nine) than made shots (seven). Westbrook finished with a strong fourth quarter, but his uneven night nearly prevented the Lakers from making it back to .500.
NBA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Vince Dooley plans to be there if Georgia wins title

ATHENS – If Georgia is able to win its first football national championship in 41 years, Vince Dooley will be there in person to witness it. The Bulldogs’ 89-year-old former coach actually planned to be at the Orange Bowl on Friday. But Tuesday, two days before he was supposed to accompany UGA’s official party to Miami, Dooley was diagnosed with the latest variant of COVID-19.
GEORGIA STATE
#Vmi#Ap#Automated Insights#Stats Llc#Associated Press
Western Iowa Today

Murray’s 35 lifts Iowa over Maryland

(Iowa City) Iowa improved to 11-3 on the season with an 80-75 win against Maryland on Monday. Keegan Murray posted 35 points, 8 rebounds, and 3 blocks. The sophomore made 14/21 field goals including 5/6 3-pointers. Filip Rabraca made 6/8 from the field and finished with 13 points and 8 rebounds. All five Maryland starters scored in double figures, but the Terrapins had just six points off the bench.
IOWA STATE
CBS Sports

2022 NFL Mock Draft: Jaguars target offensive lineman with No. 1 pick, Steelers find Big Ben's replacement

This will be a storyline for much of the pre-draft process: Who should the Jaguars take with the No. 1 overall pick? A year ago, it was a layup: Trevor Lawrence. Now, headed for the top selection in back-to-back years, Jacksonville obviously doesn't need a quarterback, and unfortunately for them, there isn't a QB in this class worth moving up to first overall to grab.
NFL
abc17news.com

Smith leads Penn over Brown 77-73 in Ivy League opener

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — George Smith had a season-high 23 points to help Pennsylvania fend off Brown 77-73 in an Ivy League opener. Smith shot 9 for 10 from the line for Penn (4-10), hitting a pair with 8 seconds remaining to make it a two-possession lead. Jordan Dingle added 20 points for the Quakers, who snapped a six-game skid. Tamenang Choh tied a career high with 26 points and had 13 rebounds for the Bears (8-8), who have lost four straight.
PHILADELPHIA, MO
CBS LA

UCLA Men’s Basketball Game At Stanford Postponed Due To COVID-19 Protocols

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — UCLA men’s upcoming game at Stanford has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols, the team said Sunday. The game was canceled for detected infections with Stanford’s program. A new date for the game — previously scheduled for January 6th — has not yet been announced. Meanwhile, the Bruins rescheduled a previously postponed home game against Arizona State to January 5th at 7:30 p.m. PST. This will be their first game back on the court since December 11, when a rash of COVID-19 infections and players, coaches and staff being placed into protocols. UPCOMING: Arizona State at UCLA, on Wednesday (Jan. 5). ⏰: 7:30 p.m. (PT)📺: @FS1 pic.twitter.com/BYge8n3ylf — UCLA Men’s Basketball (@UCLAMBB) January 2, 2022 That game had previously been set to be played on January 1st. “Fans with tickets for the previously scheduled date (Jan. 1) for this game can show their tickets for admission on Wednesday, Jan. 5. For any questions regarding tickets, please contact UCLA’s Central Ticket Office at cto@tickets.ucla.edu,” the school said on its website. Despite not playing in over a month, the Bruins have only fallen one spot in the AP Top 25 rankings, from No. 4 to No. 5.
COLLEGE SPORTS
WNCT

Tar Heels cruise past Boston College 91-65

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Love matched his season high of 22 points for the fifth time and three other Tar Heels scored 17 or more as North Carolina rolled past Boston College 91-65 on Sunday. Love was 7-of-11 shooting with four 3-pointers. Armando Bacot added 18 points with 11 rebounds for his Atlantic Coast Conference-leading […]
COLLEGE SPORTS

