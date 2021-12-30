Haitian migrants settle in for the long haul in Mexican border city

On New Year’s Day, Haitians around the world will feast on our UNESCO-verified squash soup: “soup joumou.” During slavery, even though enslaved Haitians were the ones who made the soup, the French forbade them from eating it and kept it only for the French masters and plantation owners. On Jan. 1, 1804, Haitians overthrew the French after a 13-year bloody rebellion. We reclaimed the soup as our own. Haiti became the first free Black nation in the Western Hemisphere and the only nation to be created out of a slave rebellion. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, my extended family would gather after midnight on Jan. 1, pull an all-nighter making soup joumou, and ring in the new year and Haitian Independence Day with movies, full stomachs, and prayer.

BOSTON, MA ・ 6 DAYS AGO