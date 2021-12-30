ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Haitian migrants settle in for the long haul in Mexican border city

By Julian Resendiz
WANE-TV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – After an arduous months-long journey, dozens – perhaps hundreds – of Haitian citizens have made their way to Juarez intent on crossing the U.S. border or finding work in Mexico. The Haitians can be seen walking downtown, working on sidewalk stalls...

www.wane.com

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

US charges Colombian suspect over Haiti president's murder

US authorities have charged a retired Colombian soldier over the assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Moise last July, justice officials said Tuesday. The Justice Department said in a statement that 43-year-old Mario Palacios, along with others, "participated in a plot to kidnap or kill the Haitian President." Palacios was detained at a Panamanian airport late Monday and extradited to the United States. If convicted, Palacios faces a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He was scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Jamaica Deports Key Suspect in Haitian President Assassination

The Jamaican Supreme Court has ordered the authorities to enforce a deportation order that was issued for a Colombian national Mario Antonio Palacios, who is a key suspect in the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moise on July 7, 2021. Mr Moïse, 53, was shot dead inside his home in...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Visas#Mexican#Haitians#Creole
AFP

Haitian PM says was targeted in assassination attempt

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry told AFP in an interview Monday that he was targeted in an assassination attempt during weekend national day celebrations. "An attempt has been made against me personally. My life has been put in the crosshairs," said Henry, who has been de-facto running the country since the July assassination of president Jovenel Moise. Clashes between police and armed groups erupted on Saturday during official celebrations in the city of Gonaives, some 150 kilometers (90 miles) north of the capital Port-au-Prince, where Haiti's declaration of independence was signed over 200 years ago. Photos provided to AFP by Henry's office show a bullet impact mark on the windshield of his armored vehicle.
AMERICAS
Washington Post

Why ‘Remain in Mexico’ Is Worth Preserving

Less than a year after canceling former President Donald Trump’s “remain in Mexico” policy toward migrants attempting to enter the U.S., the Biden administration has started enforcing it again — all too reluctantly. Restoring the policy is a necessary step toward gaining control over the crisis at the country’s southern border. The administration should work with Mexico to make it more efficient and humane.
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Mexico asylum applications surge in 2021, Haitians top list

MEXICO CITY, Jan 3 (Reuters) - The number of asylum applications in Mexico nearly doubled in 2021 from two years earlier, the head of the country's commission for refugee assistance said on Monday, with most applications being from Haitian and Honduran migrants. When compared to 2019, the 131,448 applications mark...
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Brazil
defendernetwork.com

Haitian immigrants sue Biden administration over border actions

The photos and images from the September 2021 actions of Border Patrol agents against Haitian migrants have forever stained the Biden-Harris administration. “It was the most humiliating experience of his life,” an attorney for Mirard Joseph wrote in court filings this week. Still, those asylum seekers’ physical, mental, and...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

Panama sees massive jump of unlawful migration in 2021

PANAMA CITY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - A record wave of unauthorized migrants entered Panama this year from Colombia, according to government data provided to Reuters on Thursday, as a surge of mostly Haitians entered the Central American country in route to the United States. Through mid-December, 126,675 unlawful migrants had...
IMMIGRATION
Boston Globe

It’s past time for America to do right by Haiti

How much longer is the Biden administration going to ignore the plight of Haiti and its nationals?. For the last three months, the US government has repatriated more than 10,000 Haitians, according to data from the United Nations’ International Organization for Migration. Advocates tracking US Immigration and Customs Enforcement flight data put the figure closer to 12,000. These quick border expulsions — 44 percent of whom are women and children, including infants — are happening because current US policy is to turn back almost every asylum seeker who shows up at our borders.
IMMIGRATION
Boston Globe

Every level of government must do more for Haitian migrants

On New Year’s Day, Haitians around the world will feast on our UNESCO-verified squash soup: “soup joumou.” During slavery, even though enslaved Haitians were the ones who made the soup, the French forbade them from eating it and kept it only for the French masters and plantation owners. On Jan. 1, 1804, Haitians overthrew the French after a 13-year bloody rebellion. We reclaimed the soup as our own. Haiti became the first free Black nation in the Western Hemisphere and the only nation to be created out of a slave rebellion. Prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, my extended family would gather after midnight on Jan. 1, pull an all-nighter making soup joumou, and ring in the new year and Haitian Independence Day with movies, full stomachs, and prayer.
BOSTON, MA
TravelNoire

Haitians Seeking Asylum In Tapachula, Mexico Are Fighting Racism In 'Open Air Prison'

Haitians currently living in Tapachula, a city in Chiapas state in Mexico, have denounced acts of discrimination and racism in an ‘open air prison’. During a conference organized by the Tapachula Haitian Refugees Association, or Asociación de Refugiados Hatianos en Tapachula in Spanish, they demanded for a solution to the immigration difficulties that they face daily.
IMMIGRATION
NBC Miami

52 Haitian Migrants Land in Florida Keys in Smuggling Effort

More than 50 Haitian migrants landed in the Florida Keys on Friday, according to federal agents. The 52 migrants were part of a maritime smuggling operation and they were taken into federal custody in Key Largo, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted. In a separate incident, federal agents said nine...
KEY LARGO, FL
manisteenews.com

GUEST VIEW: Hostage release is proof the US cavalry is not coming to Haiti

The following editorial was published in the Miami Herald:. (TNS) Whether or not 12 captured North American missionaries escaped or were intentionally let go by their Haitian captors after a hefty ransom was allegedly paid is up for discussion days after their release. But one thing appears to be clear:...
PUBLIC SAFETY
albuquerqueexpress.com

US reports over 1 million migrants detained at Mexico border

Authorities in the United States have confirmed that 1.7 million migrants on the American-Mexican border were detained during the past 12 months, the highest figure ever recorded. Information furnished by the United States documented that expulsions were carried out of over 1 million migrants to Mexico or their native nations.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy