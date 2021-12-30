How to safely dispose of Christmas trees after the holidays

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO)– Holiday lights at a popular spot in St. Paul are looking a little dimmer this year thanks to an unwelcome guest. Friends of Mears Park says the squirrel population has grown tremendously in the past 10 years. “They could bite people, they could be disease-ridden. I think they would crawl up your leg if you let them,” co-chair Lee Ann LaBore said. She and Crystal Meriwether are trying to educate people against feeding the squirrels, which have become more aggressive. Last year, the squirrels feasted on holiday lights, significantly damaging the display by the end of the season. The theory is...

SAINT PAUL, MN ・ 15 DAYS AGO