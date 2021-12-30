ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ange Postecoglou says Christopher Jullien nearing return

By NewsChain Sport
 6 days ago
Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou is hopeful Christopher Jullien will be ready to return soon after the winter break following a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Celtic are looking to tie up a number of early January signings but their squad is also set to be strengthened by the return to fitness of a number of players.

One of them, Jullien, has never been available for Postecoglou and his return to fitness has stalled at certain points.

The French centre-back has not played since suffering a serious knee injury when he collided with a post while making a goal-line clearance in a 3-0 win over Dundee United exactly a year ago.

Jullien suffered a serious knee injury when he collided with a post in a win over Dundee United in December 2020 (Andrew Milligan/PA) (PA Archive)

Postecoglou said: “He’s had a couple of little setbacks but we are hoping now that he’s at a point where he’s ready to train fully with the team and make himself available. He’ll be a great addition.

“He’s good player, he’s very commanding, he’s very confident in himself. So we will get him involved and I’m sure he can add to us.”

The likes of Giorgos Giakoumakis, Jota and James Forrest are also expected to be “there or thereabouts” when Celtic resume their season against Hibernian on January 17.

Celtic also look likely to have reinforcements secured by then with reports in Japan declaring they have made further progress in their pursuit of several targets.

Several Japanese outlets have reported that a deal has been agreed for striker Daizen Maeda to rejoin his former Yokohama Marinos manager Postecoglou on loan with a view to a permanent deal.

Celtic have also been strongly linked with J-League players Reo Hatate and Yosuke Ideguchi ahead of the transfer window.

The Independent

Wolves strike late to beat Manchester United and end Ralf Rangnick’s unbeaten run

This was the first defeat of the Ralf Rangnick era but not only that, it was deserved. In all honesty, it may even be overdue. Manchester United had been fortunate to beat bottom-of-the-league Norwich City before Christmas, then lucky to escape with a draw against an equally embattled Newcastle after it. Now, to usher in the new year, their comeuppance came against a side that had scored once in their last six games and twice in their last eight before Joao Moutinho’s late winner.Wolverhampton Wanderers are having an uncertain season, having made a solid start only to suffer that scoring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Djokovic heads Down Under and Terry returns home – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from January 4.FootballJohn Terry was back home.💙 @ChelseaFC ⚽️ pic.twitter.com/PgEE5V5GFJ— John Terry (@JohnTerry26) January 4, 2022David De Gea hailed Phil Jones’ return.Commitment. Proud to see you back on the pitch 🔴 https://t.co/FZnZ8e410l— David de Gea (@D_DeGea) January 4, 2022Everton got their man.New home 📍Cant wait to get started. @Everton #UTT #COYB pic.twitter.com/R1FsVeBxI8— nathan patterson (@np4tterson) January 4, 2022Brighton wished the retiring Davy Propper well.Good luck for the future, @DavyPropper. 💙Our former...
TENNIS
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick has made no progress with ‘soft’ Manchester United, Paul Ince claims

Paul Ince has not seen progress under interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick and branded his team “soft”.Monday evening’s 1-0 loss at home to Wolves was the first defeat of Rangnick’s fledging reign but, having witnessed a series of questionable performances over the festive period, Ince does not believe the German has taken the club forward since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s departure.Asked if there had been progress, the former Red Devils midfielder told Sky Sports: “If I’m being totally honest, then no.“It reminds me of when Ole first took over at Manchester United and he had an easy fixture list –...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Dion Sanderson back at Wolves as Birmingham announce Teden Mengi signing

Wolves defender Dion Sanderson has been recalled from his loan at Birmingham The 22-year-old centre-back joined the Sky Bet Championship outfit last summer on a deal that was due to last for the whole 2021-22 season.Having made 16 appearances for Blues, he returns to Wolves at a time when Romain Saiss is preparing to represent Morocco at the Africa Cup of Nations and Willy Boly and Yerson Mosquera remain injured.Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said on the club’s website: “For Dion to be playing week in, week out at Championship level has been fantastic for his development. It prepares him...
PREMIER LEAGUE
