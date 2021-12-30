ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gold Outlook: Looks Pressured Around $1,800 as US Yields Rise

By Forex Crunch
 6 days ago

After unexpected volatility, gold is struggling to hold a weekly low. Despite the sharp increase in...

Gold Outlook: Paring Losses at $1,815 amid Soft Yields, Omicron News

The price of gold is holding up amid falling government bond yields. Currently, the price is in a consolidation range with a focus on a decline of $1,808. The stock market has started the week on a positive note, as traders await important US data this week. In Asian trading on Wednesday, the gold outlook … Continued.
Asian shares skid as rising US yields hit tech stocks

HONG KONG (Jan 5): Asian stocks fell on Wednesday as higher US Treasury yields weighed on global tech firms and pushed the US dollar to a five-year high against Japan's yen. US yields rose on Tuesday as bond investors geared up for interest rate hikes from the Federal Reserve by mid-year to curb stubbornly high inflation.
Stocks open mostly lower after stronger-than-expected ADP report

U.S. stocks were flat to modestly lower after the opening bell Wednesday, following a much stronger-than-expected jump in private-sector payrolls. The Dow Jones Industrial Average , which scored back-to-back record finishes, was flipping between small gains and losses, recently trading up 21 points, or less than 0.1%, at 36,820, while the S&P 500 was off 0.2% at 4,782 and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.8% to 15,492. ADP said U.S. businesses added 807,000 jobs in December, more than double expectations for a rise of 375,000. Investors are also awaiting the 2 p.m. Eastern release of minutes from the Federal Reserve's December policy meeting.
Free Forex Signals and Forecast: Sell EUR/USD – 5 Jan 2022

Our free forex signals service trade today is a sell order on the EUR/USD pair. The EUR/USD pair is traded at 1.1303 level at the time of writing and is fighting hard to recover after its massive drop. Still, the rebound could be only a temporary one. The downside pressure remains high, so a deeper … Continued.
USD/JPY Forecast: Retesting Buyers at Around the 115.80 Mark

The USD/JPY pair drops as expected after reaching the warning line (WL1). Its correction could be only a temporary one, the buyers could catch a new leg higher after the retreat ends. Coming back towards the 150% Fibonacci line could bring new buying opportunities. Our USD/JPY forecast sees the pair moving into a corrective phase … Continued.
Fed sees rate hikes 'sooner' as inflation spikes: meeting minutes

Federal Reserve officials last month were concerned about the Omicron impact, but believed the US economy had recovered enough from the pandemic downturn that interest rate hikes could come sooner than expected, according to minutes of the December meeting released Wednesday. The document provides a behind-the-scenes look at the deliberations of the Fed's policy committee, which convened as the US central bank faced increasing pressure to act against the wave of inflation that sent consumer prices surging to multi-decade highs. The Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) accelerated the withdrawal of the pandemic stimulus measures and released forecasts showing central bankers expect to hike interest rates -- their most potent weapon against price increases -- as many as three times in 2022. One of the two criteria for raising the benchmark lending rate off zero is how close the economy is to maximum employment, and many officials believe it is nearing that point or already there.
Asian shares mostly fall as tech stocks slump on Wall Street

Asian benchmarks mostly slipped Wednesday as technology shares in the region echoed a similar drop in the sector on Wall Street Japan's benchmark Nikkei 225 inched up 0.1% to finish at 29,332.16. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 dipped 0.3% to 7,565.80. South Korea’s Kospi dropped 1.3% to 2,950.71. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 1.3% to 22,985.05, while the Shanghai Composite lost 1.0% to 3,596.03. Worries continue about COVID-19, as reports of the more contagious omicron keep growing in the region. In Japan, many people are not heeding warnings to take precautions and crowds have been out at levels close to...
US stocks slump after minutes from Fed meeting rattle market

Stocks fell broadly on Wall Street in afternoon trading Thursday after the minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting of policymakers signaled increasing concerns about inflation. The S&P 500 was down 1.3% as of 3:03 p.m. Eastern. Technology companies accounted for much of the decline in the benchmark index, which had been down about 0.4% […]
Rising Omicron cases are no match for tech bulls as global stocks and U.S. futures soar

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. One million new COVID cases in the United States: a new global record. A rise in hospitalizations. A devastating verdict in the business fraud trial of the year. Continued volatility in China’s onetime white-hot property market. None of that is holding back investors.
FTSE rises again amid Omicron optimism while Wall Street falters

The FTSE gained further ground as strong showings from banks, mining stocks and Ocado buoyed London’s top index.It held firm in the green despite dropping down from intraday highs after a less positive start to trading in the US, driven by weakness in the tech sector.The FTSE 100 ended the day 11.72 points, or 0.16%, higher at 7,516.87 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Stocks were more mixed today, though in London the FTSE 100 managed to eke out a rise of almost fifteen points.“For once having a small tech sector is proving to be a good thing...
