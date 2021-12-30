Survivor of shooting spree previously worked with gunman

The man accused of killing five people in the metro area Monday published a trilogy of books detailing similar slayings as part of an extensive, pseudonymous online presence. Police say Lyndon J. McLeod killed five people and injured two more in a shooting rampage across Denver and Lakewood on Monday night. At least two of those shootings were described, in detail, in books written at least two years ago by McLeod under the pseudonym Roman McClay.
POLK COUNTY — The Polk County Sheriff's Office has found a person of interest it was searching for in connection with a shot fired into a home that injured a child while she was asleep. The Polk County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call at about 2 a.m. Sunday...
Jeremy Costilow, the owner of a Denver tattoo business, says the man responsible for a deadly shooting spree across Denver and Lakewood was out to get revenge on those who worked at the same shop several years ago after he was let go. Shaul Turner reports.
Paul Farren, 48, is being held on $111,000 cash bail in connection with a shooting spree in the Edgemoor Terrace neighborhood Tuesday, December 21, 2021. Numerous New Castle County and Delaware State Police units responded to the area of East Salisbury Drive around 7 a.m. for reports of a man walking the neighborhood firing a handgun.
An area man who was shot in the leg is refusing to cooperate with officers, police said.The shooting took place in Sullivan County around 7 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4 on East Broadway in Monticello.According to Lt. Mark Johnstone, of the Monticello Police, officers responded to the area after receiving …
Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
The killer of abused toddler Star Hobson laughed in the dock as she was sentenced to life in prison on Wednesday after a judge said her behaviour had been "cruel and callous". Star was murdered by her mother’s girlfriend, Savannah Brockhill, in September last year following months of physical abuse throughout lockdown. Despite relatives reporting their concerns to Bradford Council’s social services, the authorities failed to act.
UPDATE: Colorado Governor Reduces Rogel Aguilera-Mederos Sentence To 10 Years
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — One of the survivors of the deadly crash on Interstate 70 at Colorado Mills Parkway in 2019 is talking about the push to reduce the sentence of the semi truck driver blamed for the fiery crash. Rogel Aguilera-Mederos was sentenced to 110 years in prison for the crash that killed four people and injured several others.
A judge has set a new hearing to reconsider the sentence for Auilera-Mederos on Thursday, Jan. 13.
The 52-year-old babysitter reportedly sacrificed her own life after she pushed a stroller carrying a 1-year-old baby out of harm’s way before an oncoming truck hit her. Unfortunately, the woman died on December 31 after being hit December 20, the boy’s father said. Her daughter described her as the most selfless person ever and someone who adored looking after children.
A missing Utah college student has been found safe and a suspect has been arrested. Madelyn Allen, 19, was last seen leaving her Snow College dorm around 9:22 p.m. on Dec. 13 and was reported missing the following day by roommates. Police found the teen nearly a week later on...
