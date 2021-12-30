ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booker has 38 points, Suns beat Thunder to end 2-game skid

By JACK THOMPSON
Seattle Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker joined some heady company Wednesday night. The Phoenix guard scored 38 points, surpassing 10,000 for his career, and the Suns beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-97 to end a two-game losing streak and tie for the NBA lead. Booker was 12 of 24...

