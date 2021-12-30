Tierra Anderson: Teen missing in West Palm Beach located safely, police say
UPDATE: Tierra Anderson has returned home safely, police say.
EARLIER STORY:
West Palm Beach police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing teen.
Tierra Anderson, 15, was last seen Tuesday, Dec. 28, in the area of Whitehall Drive.
She is described as 5-foot tall weighing 102 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Police said Tierra was last seen wearing a grey sweatshirt, white pants and white Jordan sneakers.
Anyone who knows Tierra Anderson's whereabouts is asked to contact a local police agency or the West Palm Beach Police Department at 561-822-1900 and reference case number 2021-18344.
Comments / 1