Police look for scammers that stole thousands from Lee County gas stations

CAPE CORAL, Fla.- The Cape Coral Police Department is asking for your help identifying two suspected scammers accused of stealing thousands of dollars from gas stations in Cape Coral and Fort Myers.

The scammers were caught on camera using “cloned” credit cards in at least two Marathon gas stations. One of them is located on Cape Coral Parkway East, the other is at the Iona Marathon gas station off McGregor Boulevard in Fort Myers.

Two men were seen on camera multiple times throughout November and December buying cigarettes, water and gasoline using the cloned credit cards.

Stephanie Jiron is the Assistant Manager of the Iona Marathon gas station. She sees a large number of customers daily, but the two men seen on security cameras caught her attention.

“They have come in the store on my shift at least five times,” said Jiron. “They would come in and they would come to a different person that was working so they could continue their scams.”

She said one of the men was always on the phone and swiped a credit card that did not have a chip on it, but they could never pin him down.

“He comes In rental cars so you can’t get the license plate, he has fake ID’s,” said Jiron. “He turns around and calls him back and says, I never made the purchase so we get all the chargebacks.”

Jiron said her boss had at least $6,000 stolen from the store in total.

Cape Police say the men were using “cloned” credit cards. Dennis Underwood is the CEO of Cyber Crucible Inc. He said what scammers like these suspects do is simply transfer stolen credit card information to another, blank credit card.

“They’ll copy them over so they’re from one site to another. There’s a variety of places you can steal the data from,” Underwood said. “The data could be stolen off what’s called a skimmer, which is something in between your card and the real card reader, just like the USB port on a computer.”

He said although the chips located on credit and debit cards provide a level of encryption and safety, card information is often vulnerable and in high demand online.

“There’s a whole economy built around this stuff,” said Underwood. “There are forums with thousands upon thousands of cards for sale at any time.”

Underwood said the best way to protect yourself from being victimized is to remain vigilant over your own accounts.

“The best thing you can do is actually keep an eye on your credit card transactions,” said Underwood. “You’re not going to be able to stop the gas station from getting attacked but you can at least stop yourself.”