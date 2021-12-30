ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Kills Grandmother And Himself In Montecito Heights Hostage Situation

By CBSLA Staff
 6 days ago

MONTECITO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) – Police said two people were dead after a Wednesday night hostage and standoff situation at a home in the 3700 block of Oak Hill Avenue in Montecito Heights.

Dec. 29, 2021

According to authorities, a man in his 30’s barricaded himself inside the residence and held his grandmother hostage. The man’s grandfather was able to escape the home.

Police, including SWAT, and firefighters were at the scene while the man refused to come out, threatened to shoot officers and commit suicide.

Authorities are now confirming that the suspect killed his grandmother and then took his own life.

No other information was immediately available.

Coroner’s Office Identifies 2 Victims Shot And Killed Friday In Lancaster

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – The coroner’s office on Sunday released the names of a man and a woman found shot to death in a Lancaster home. The man, Frankie Johnson, was 29 years old, and the woman, Channel Anderson, was 30. The shooting was reported around 1:30 p.m. Friday at a home in the 1100 block of W. Avenue J, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities did not provide any suspect information.
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

Man In His 40s Stabbed To Death In Long Beach Alleyway

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Authorities on Sunday were investigating the circumstances surrounding the stabbing death of a man in Long Beach and were looking for witnesses. The incident unfolded Sunday at 3:45 a.m. near the 700 block of Lime Avenue in an alleyway. It was there that officers responded to a man yelling for help. When they arrived, they located the victim who was suffering from stab wounds to his upper torso. The man was taken to a hospital where he died. A preliminary investigation reveals that the caller of the incident was awakened to a man yelling for help. The caller looked to see where the yells were coming from and say two dark figures running away. The victim was subsequently located, and has not yet been identified. Police said the victim may have possibly been experiencing homelessness in the area. Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Homicide Detectives Michael Hubbard or Leonel Valdez at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
CBS LA

3 People Transported To Hospital After Multi-Vehicle Crash In Norwalk

NORWALK (CBSLA) – A four car traffic collision occurred Sunday in Norwalk near the intersection of Foster and Studebaker Roads, according to officials at the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Norwalk station. The LA County Fire Department responded to calls about the crash at approximately 10:39 a.m. Authorities with the fire department said that three patients were transported to trauma centers, though their conditions were unknown. Police were asking the public to avoid the area if possible.  
NORWALK, CA
CBS LA

Man, 58, Reported Missing Near South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Authorities continued their search Sunday for a 58- year-old man diagnosed with schizophrenia who was last seen in the unincorporated Westmont area near South Los Angeles. Masugo Kawahara was last seen at about 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 21 in the 1400 block of West 106th Street near Normandie Avenue, according to Deputy Alejandra Parra of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau. Kawahara is Asian, 5-feet-2 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants and a gray jacket, and was possibly heading toward Canoga Park. Anyone with information on Kawahara’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Police: Stolen Election Ballots Found In Torrance Was Case Of Bank Fraud, Identity Theft, Not Election Interference

TORRANCE (CBSLA) — Police say the theft of more than 300 election ballots in Torrance last August was a case of identity theft and fraud, rather than attempt to impact the recall election. (credit: Torrance Police Department) Eduardo Mena, 34, was indicted this past month by a federal grand jury on charges of bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, possession of stolen mail, and being a felon in possession of ammunition, according to Torrance police. The stolen ballots were found in Mena’s car, according to Torrance police. (credit: Torrance Police Department) The stolen ballots were discovered in August, just a few weeks before the failed election to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom. They were apparently stolen from a U.S. Postal Service vehicle. “One of the main goals for this investigation was to determine what Mena’s intent with the stolen election ballots was,” a statement from Torrance police said, adding that investigators had scoured both electronic and physical evidence. “After reviewing all that evidence, investigators have not uncovered any evidence indicating Mena intended to engage in any type of fraud.” However, investigators did find evidence of Mena’s involvement in bank fraud and identity theft schemes. Mena is currently in custody on state charges for an unrelated case.
TORRANCE, CA
CBS LA

Man, Woman Shot And Killed in Lancaster, Shooter Remains At Large

LANCASTER (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were shot and killed today in Lancaster and the shooter remains at large. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a shooting death investigation on Friday at approximately 1:30 p.m. on the 1100 Block of W. Ave J-9, Lancaster. Both victims were pronounced deceased on scene. The victims’ names will be withheld pending notification of next of kin. No suspect information was immediately available. There is no additional information available at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. (© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
LANCASTER, CA
CBS LA

32-Year-Old Man Missing From Rosemead Found

ROSEMEAD (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday circulated a photo of a 32-year-old man who went missing in Rosemead. Richy Cervantes, who was found Sunday, had last been seen at 5:50 p.m. Saturday in the 7500 block of Hellman Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported. Cervantes was described as a 5-foot, 9-inch tall Latino man weighing 170 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie, a blue T-shirt and gray sweat pants. (© Copyright 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)
ROSEMEAD, CA
CBS LA

Video: Fire Engine Blocked By Snow-Seekers Double Parked Along Wrightwood’s Mountain Roads

WRIGHTWOOD (CBSLA) — Southern California’s white-capped mountains may look appealing, but the traffic and double parking the snow is attracting is downright ugly. The Wrightwood Community Services District posted a video Sunday showing gridlock on State Route 2. The video, shot from a fire engine, shows vehicles double-parked up and down the road as people play in the snow. “I’ve been up here over 20 years and yesterday was one of the worst,” said Tami Keen of the Wrightwood Community Services District Monday. And even when the fire engine uses its sirens, the gridlock is so bad at one point that the emergency...
WRIGHTWOOD, CA
