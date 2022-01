TikTok will be running a virtual restaurant in partnership with Grubhub and Virtual Dining Concepts. The restaurant will begin serving in 2022 with 300 locations, with over 1,000 locations by the end of the year. The menu will feature TikTok dishes like feta pasta, pasta chips, smash burgers, and corn ribs. It’s unclear how long this campaign will last; it’ll probably depend on how well it does and how much profit it makes. There are some ethical questions, but I think this new restaurant is a really great idea.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 9 DAYS AGO