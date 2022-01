CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting the new year with a plunge into the Corpus Christi bay, and it's all about finding a cure. "I started this event in 2015, my dad had ALS and it was a way because there's not a way to cure or really even effectively treat this disease, it was a way to do something to help," Polar Bear Plunge founder Alissa Mejia said.

