Paterson, NJ

Man Fatally Shot After Exchanging Gunfire With Paterson Police, Mayor Says

By CBSNewYork Team
 6 days ago

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly police-involved shooting in Paterson on Wednesday night.

Video shows a huge police presence on East Main Street.

Mayor Andre Sayegh told CBS2 an armed man fired at police around 9 p.m. The mayor says that’s when officers fired back, killing the man.

Further details were not immediately available.

Related
CBS New York

Suspect Wounded In Police-Involved Shooting In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators say a suspect who was wounded by police shot at officers Tuesday after trying to rob a Brooklyn store for the second time this week. The suspect is reported to be in critical but stable condition at Brookdale Hospital with a gunshot wound to his neck. The two officers also went to the hospital for evaluation, but do not appear to be injured. As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, police say the suspect was wanted for robbing a Dollar Tree on Rockaway Parkway near Schenck Street in Canarsie over the weekend. The same suspect returned Tuesday night, wearing a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man Shot During Attempted Robbery In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man was shot on Monday night in Queens in what police are calling an attempted robbery gone wrong. As CBS2’s Nick Caloway reported Tuesday, the suspects are still on the loose. A frantic video was taken just seconds after shots and screams rang out in the normally quiet Forest Hills neighborhood. Gary Waldinger and Susan Mentel were watching TV right upstairs. “We heard a pop and a scream and we ran to the window and we looked outside and my wife called out, ‘Do you need help? What’s going on?’ And that’s where a woman, my neighbor, said,...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Searching For Gunman Accused Of Killing Jennifer Ynoa And Her Dog Inside Brooklyn Bodega

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The NYPD released a new photo of the gunman they say killed a Brooklyn woman and her dog over the weekend inside a bodega. Police sources tell CBS2 the victim was not the intended target, but rather an innocent bystander. Investigators believe the suspect may have been aiming for another man inside the store. Security video captured the shooting around 9:45 p.m. Sunday on Dekalb Avenue in Bedford-Stuyvesant. Jennifer Ynoa, 36, and her dog, Blue, can be seen by the register before the gunman walks into the store and opens fire. Jennifer Ynoa Police said Ynoa was shot in the stomach...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sparta, N.J. Police: 81-Year-Old Woman Goes After Black Bear After It Attacked Her Dogs

SPARTA, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — An 81-year-old woman is recovering after being attacked by a bear. It happened right outside the woman’s home in Sparta. Police said she was hurt trying to defend her dogs, CBS2’s Meg Baker reported Tuesday. The bite marks and claw marks are clearly visible on a green trash can outside a home on Echo Drive. The homeowner had put her garbage out Monday and then let her dogs out later on, not realizing she had company in the form of two black bears. “The bears already had gotten into garbage and they had it all laid out on ground....
SPARTA TOWNSHIP, NJ
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Brooklyn Flower Shop Robbed At Gunpoint

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Brooklyn flower shop at gunpoint on New Year’s Day. It happened shortly after 4:15 p.m. Saturday at Flores Con Amor on Wilson Avenue in Bushwick. Police said a 17-year-old girl was behind the counter when the suspect walked in with a gun in his waistband and demanded money. (Credit: NYPD) The employee opened the cash register, and the man reached inside to steal $30, police said. Surveillance video shows him running off with the gun and cash in hand. The girl was not hurt. Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

5 Businesses Destroyed By Overnight Blaze At Parsippany Strip Mall

PARSIPPANY, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are trying to determine the cause of an overnight fire at a strip mall in Parsippany, New Jersey. At least five businesses will have to be demolished. The fire broke out just before 1 a.m. Tuesday at the Greenhill Plaza along Parsippany Road. The blaze went up to three alarms, and fire departments from at least three other towns assisted in getting the flames under control. It’s unclear exactly what caused the fire, but it is believed to have started in one of the restaurants. One firefighter suffered a medical issue and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
PARSIPPANY-TROY HILLS, NJ
CBS New York

Manhattan Smoke Shop Robbery Caught On Video

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say robbed a smoke shop in the East Village on New Year’s Day. (credit: CBS2) It happened at 9:15 p.m. at the Villager Smoke Shop on East 9th Street near Avenue A. Police say the suspect first asked about some products before showing the store worker a pistol and threatening to kill him. The suspect stole the employee’s phone and headphones along with about $700 from the register, police said. The suspect is described as approximately 6’2″, with a light complexion, thin build, with black hair. He was last seen wearing a black facemask, a dark dress jacket, a gray dress vest, a white dress shirt, gray pants and black shoes. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
MANHATTAN, NY
CBS New York

FDNY: 3 Injured In High-Rise Fire In Rockaway Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three people were hurt in a high-rise fire at the Dayton Towers complex in Rockaway Park, Queens on Monday night. Video from social media shows flames from the fire that started in an eighth-floor apartment and spread to several floors. Firefighters were still on the scene investigating the cause. CBS2 has learned the injuries are not life-threatening.
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Suspects Beat Up Burger King Employee In Brooklyn

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pair of suspects caught on video attacking an employee at a Burger King in Brooklyn. It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 4 inside the restaurant on Linden Boulevard near Powell Street in Brownsville. (Credit: NYPD) Police sources tell CBS2 the suspects were upset about how slowly their food was being prepared. Surveillance video shows one jumping over the counter to restrain the 22-year-old victim, while the other pulls out a knife and punches him in the face multiple times. The clerk’s coworkers can be seen rushing over to help fend them off. WANTED for ASSAULT: On 12/4/21 @ 6:14 PM, inside Burger King located @ 1661 Linden Blvd two unidentified individuals assaulted an employee while displaying a knife. @NYPD73PCT Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/k2EGVBPKGf — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 4, 2022 The victim was treated for injuries on the scene. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Pedestrian Dies After Being Struck By FDNY Ambulance At Bronx Intersection

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A man crossing the street died after being struck by an FDNY ambulance Sunday in the Bronx, police said. It happened at the intersection of Dekalb Avenue and East Gun Hill Road around 1:20 a.m. An investigation determined the victim, 56, was crossing East Gun Hill Road as the ambulance driver was making a left turn off Dekalb Avenue and was struck. The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital. Police did not immediately release his identity. The crash remains under investigation, but criminal charges are not expected at this time, according to police.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Deadly Crash Reported In East Rutherford As Several Cars Slide Off Roads Across New Jersey

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A winter freeze caused major accidents across the area and disrupted schools Wednesday. As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, it was a scary morning on the roads in New Jersey. At least one person was killed in a crash on Route 3 in East Rutherford. A dangerous combination of freezing rain fell onto bitter cold ground, leading to a commuting disaster. A light glaze on the roads was all it took to slow things down. The Lincoln Tunnel Helix was closed for a while, and cars slid off the Palisades Parkway into ditches. “There’s a 45 mph limit in effect...
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD Officer Struck By Bullet Outside East Harlem Precinct

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — An NYPD officer is beginning the new year in the hospital after being shot while resting in his car between his shifts. It happened Saturday morning outside the 25 Precinct in East Harlem. As CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reports, police say the officer fractured his skull, but after surgery, is expected to make a full recovery. While police search for the person responsible, our new city leaders are sending a strong message gun violence will not be tolerated. Mayor Eric Adams and NYPD police commissioner Keechant Sewell pledged to tackle gun violence head on in their first news conference together since...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: Victim’s Father Arrested After Deadly Staten Island Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police said Saturday the suspected gunman in a deadly shooting on Staten Island is the victim’s father. The shooting happened on Bay Street in the Rosebank section Friday around 7:30 p.m. Police found a 29-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the chest lying on the sidewalk. He was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead. Joseph Leone, 57, was arrested and charged with murder, assault and criminal possession of a weapon. Editor’s note: This story was first published Jan. 1.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Caught On Video: Gunpoint Robbery In Hunts Point Elevator

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The NYPD wants your help identifying two suspects who robbed a 19-year-old man at gunpoint in Hunts Point. It happened at around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Hunts Point Avenue and Lafayette Avenue. Surveillance video shows the victim try to exit an elevator when one of the suspects pulls him back in, and another approaches with a revolver drawn. Police say the suspects pulled guns and robbed the victim of $8,000, his jacket, iPhone, and bank cards. No injuries were reported. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Police: Biology Teacher Laura Russo Arrested For Allegedly Injecting Teen With COVID Vaccine, Though She’s Not Authorized To Do So

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — A Long Island woman who is not a medical worker and not authorized to administer vaccines was arrested after police say she gave a teenager what was believed to be a coronavirus shot in her living room. As CBS2’s Jennifer McLogan reported Monday, inside a landmark, Victorian-latticed 1882 Sea Cliff home, a 54-year-old biology teacher with no medical qualifications was arrested for allegedly inoculating a teenage without his parental permission. Family members of the accused, identified as Laura Parker Russo, declined comment, but her Sea Cliff neighbors expressed concern. “It would send panic to the public if there...
SEA CLIFF, NY
CBS New York

Woman Fatally Stabbed In Queens

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — There was a deadly stabbing in Astoria, Queens, on Saturday night. It happened around 9 p.m. at 21st Street and Broadway. Police say a woman was stabbed multiple times in the torso and died at the hospital. Right now, it’s unclear what led up to the stabbing. No information on a possible suspect has been released at this time.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

NYPD Saves The Day In Far Rockaway After High Tide Flooding Threatens To Keep Kids From School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Queens neighbors were stranded on their street Monday after flooding from high tide. That meant kids who normally walk to school were in danger of missing the first day back after holiday break. But as CBS2’s Jenna DeAngelis reported, the NYPD saved the day in Far Rockaway. What looked like a lake was actually Danielle Smith’s front yard. It’s what she woke up to on Beach 84th Street, making it impossible to get her daughter to school. “I said, ‘No, Kimora, let’s turn around and let’s just say no school today,'” Smith said. Her neighbor, whose four children also walk...
QUEENS, NY
CBS New York

Police: Man Threatens To Shoot Bronx Postal Worker, Steals Mail

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Police want your help finding the man they say stole mail in the Bronx. It happened Monday at 11:45 a.m. at Grand Concourse and East Burnside Avenues. Police say a postal worker was delivering the mail when a man approached him and threatened to shoot him. The suspect grabbed a bunch of the mail and ran off. Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

Mayor Eric Adams Addresses NYC Shootings, Bringing Back Reformed Anti-Crime Unit

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Gun violence is a top priority of the city’s new mayor. On Sunday, Eric Adams heard from families whose loved ones were gunned down, CBS2’s Thalia Perez reported. The images from the city’s gun violence crisis is disturbing, and the new mayor’s message to those behind the crimes is powerful. “You will not bring violence to this city. That is not going to continue to happen in the city of New York,” Adams said. Adams spent his second day in office with NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell and elected officials, listening to the stories of trauma from families who lost loved...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Paterson, N.J. Teams With Local Pharmacy To Bring Mobile Testing Unit To Front Of City Hall

PATERSON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Paterson took steps Sunday to fight the rise in COVID-19 cases. The city teamed up with a local pharmacy to put a mobile testing unit in front of City Hall. They also handed out 5,000 KN-95 masks to any residents who needed one. “Our daily infection rate has significantly spiked,” Mayor Andre Sayegh said. “I know all the testing centers are really overwhelmed. We encourage everyone to come out and get tested,” said Dr. Jabeen Ahmed, owner of Sheefa Pharmacy. Paterson has several mobile testing and vaccination sites in various parts of the city every week.
PATERSON, NJ
