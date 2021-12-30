Man Fatally Shot After Exchanging Gunfire With Paterson Police, Mayor Says

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a pair of suspects caught on video attacking an employee at a Burger King in Brooklyn. It happened around 6:15 p.m. on Dec. 4 inside the restaurant on Linden Boulevard near Powell Street in Brownsville. (Credit: NYPD) Police sources tell CBS2 the suspects were upset about how slowly their food was being prepared. Surveillance video shows one jumping over the counter to restrain the 22-year-old victim, while the other pulls out a knife and punches him in the face multiple times. The clerk’s coworkers can be seen rushing over to help fend them off. WANTED for ASSAULT: On 12/4/21 @ 6:14 PM, inside Burger King located @ 1661 Linden Blvd two unidentified individuals assaulted an employee while displaying a knife. @NYPD73PCT Any info call us @ 800-577-TIPS or DM NYPDTips Reward up to $3500. pic.twitter.com/k2EGVBPKGf — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) January 4, 2022 The victim was treated for injuries on the scene. Anyone with information about his attackers is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO