Fort Myers Beach, FL

Convenience store clerk beaten by man who threw fireworks at him

By Gage Goulding
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. – A convenience store clerk is recovering in the hospital after being attacked on Fort Myers Beach.

The fight happened outside of the 7-Eleven on Fort Myers Beach at the corner of Estero Boulevard and Palermo Circle. The owner of the store said the suspect was hurling firecrackers at his employee and others on the street. Then he ran off before deputies arrived.

“For somebody to come in there and do something like that is really awful,” said Theresa Diele of Fort Myers.

Deputies were called out to the store just before 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They surrounded the 7-Eleven and blocked the parking lot off with crime scene tape.

The sheriff’s office said a man was throwing fireworks at a worker. The owner of the store said his employee wasn’t the only one dealing with the man outside of the store. Off-camera he said the suspect was tossing firecrackers at people walking by.

When the clerk asked the man to leave, he didn’t. That’s when the two got into a fight. Deputies said the employee was punched in the face and was taken to the hospital with a laceration.

Connie Schuemann is vacationing just a few doors down from the 7-Eleven and saw LCSO’s response.

“As we got closer we saw some police officers in the parking lot,” she said. “And there was a person sitting down on the curb. It’s unfortunate. Some people are really stupid.”

Deputies are still searching for the suspect. The owner of the store says the employee is still recovering.

