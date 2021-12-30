ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOTG VOL. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Returns As Gamora For New Behind-The-Scenes Photo

By RorMachine
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFilming on James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 officially got underway last month, and star Zoe Saldana has now shared a first behind-the-scenes look at her return as Gamora. The actress posted several photos to Instagram, and one of the selfies is a close-up of herself in...

www.comicbookmovie.com

CNET

Movies coming in 2022 from Marvel, Netflix, DC and more

2022 is the year of sequels (again) 2022 is a big year at the box office, as pandemic-delayed sequels and blockbusters get crunched into theaters at last. We'll see not one but two Batmans, plus multiple multiverses as DC and Marvel unleash their latest flicks. Indiana Jones, Top Gun and Avatar also launch long-awaited sequels, but there are a few original movies in there, too.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Stunt Performer Reveals Spoilery Behind-the-Scenes Photos

One of Spider-Man: No Way Home's stunt performers revealed some spoiler-y behind-the-scenes photos this week. Zendaya's stunt doubt Jade Bell decided to have some fun with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's stunt doubles. It seems as though some fans were shocked by the admission on social media. But, the movie has made so much money and Marvel has clearly acknowledged the existence of both The Amazing Spider-Man and Tobey Maguire's version at this point. When entire social media clips for the film are showing off the final scene, it's not that big of a shock to see some of the cast cut loose a bit. Even with that being the case, fans are very vigilant for spoilers, which probably prompted Bell to try and understand that plight for the fans. These sorts of behind-the-scenes posts are going to start flooding social media soon. So, fans might want to get ready for that.
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Video Goes Behind the Scenes of Epic Marvel Return

After a long wait, Spider-Man: No Way Home is finally playing in theaters, and it ended up having the second-highest opening weekend at the box office after Avengers: Endgame. The new movie is shattering box office records and becoming a huge hit with fans. The film also saw the return of multiple actors from past Spider-Man movies, and some of them are featured in a new behind-the-scenes video shared by ClipMania01 on YouTube. One person who is showcased throughout the video is Alfred Molina, who returned to his role as Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2.
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Fra Fee Shares Behind-the-Scenes Video Of Stunts

Hawkeye came to an end on Disney+ yesterday, and the fate of Kazi (Fra Fee) was left up in the air, but fans are hoping he'll return for Echo and become The Clown, his character from the comics. In honor of Hawkeye's finale, Fee shared a behind-the-scenes video of him working on some fight choreography with one of his stunt doubles, Richard King. This year, many Marvel stars have taken to social media to praise the stunt teams and share cool videos from the sets.
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Movies and Series Coming in 2022: Full MCU Schedule

The Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to grow across the Multiverse in 2022. After 2020 became the first year without a Marvel Studios movie since 2009, a pandemic-defying Marvel ushered in Phase 4 of the MCU with an expansion onto the small screen that was anything but "small." In January, the Emmy-winning WandaVision premiered on Disney+ as the first Marvel Studios original series, followed by The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the multiverse-unleashing Loki, the studios' first-ever animated series What If...?, and holiday hit Hawkeye. In December, after the release of blockbusters Black Widow, Shang-Chi, and Eternals, Marvel wrapped 2021 with Sony's Spider-Man: No Way Home, the first film to do what only a spider can: become the only $1 billion-grossing movie of the pandemic era.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

PEACEMAKER: Ring In The New Year With A Red Band Trailer For James Gunn's HBO Max Series

As promised, James Gunn has debuted a new (and likely final) trailer for his upcoming The Suicide Squad spinoff, Peacemaker. This latest red band look at the HBO Max series kicks off with Christopher Smith (John Cena) addressing a bunch of student and telling one young man that Wonder Woman one eye-f'd him at a party. With the tone set, we see the unhinged vigilante and his new teammates Vigilante (Freddie Stroma), Leota Adebayo (Danielle Brook), John Economos (Steve Agee), Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland), Clemson Murn (Chukwudi Iwuji) and Eagly take down various targets as the blood and the F-bombs fly.
Variety

Box Office Predictions for 2022: From the Surefire Hits (Superheroes!) to the Biggest Risks (Anything Else?)

At the start of 2020, Variety boldly predicted what the box office landscape that year was going to look like… before the world was upended by a pandemic. While several of those forecasts did ultimately bear out — the James Bond sequel “No Time to Die” and “F9” (when they eventually were released) were, indeed, sure things; “Dolittle” and “The New Mutants”  were, indeed, big bombs — it was, in hindsight, foolhardy to prognosticate potential box office performance for what turned out to be the most devastating period for theatrical exhibition in the history of cinema. So let’s do it again! Hollywood studios...
TVLine

Peacemaker Review: HBO Max's Offshoot of Suicide Squad Comes Out Gunn a-Blazing, Is a Bit Shy of Super

I wasn’t quite expecting this, and you probably were not either. But HBO Max’s Peacemaker series is a bit of a blast, considering how polarizing its title character proved to be in 2021’s The Suicide Squad, of which it is spun off. Premiering Thursday, Jan. 13 with the first three of eight episodes (I previewed five), the antihero-centered superhero series in large part asks: Can the unique style of comic book fare that filmmaker James Gunn turns out sustain itself on an episodic basis, spanning eight-ish total hours? The answer is… pretty much, though your experience may vary depending on how you...
The Independent

34 stars who regret famous movie roles, from Jim Carrey to Jessica Alba

“What are your biggest regrets?” This might be one of the more obvious questions a journalist can ask an actor, but the answer can often be hugely revealing.For instance, many actors have spoken negatively about their time spent as a superhero (Ben Affleck, Jessica Alba, Halle Berry), portraying a teenage heartthrob (Robert Pattinson, Zac Efron) or continuing with a long-running franchise (Matt Damon, Daniel Radcliffe).Others have said they took a job solely on a director’s filmography only to be let down by the final results of their collaboration (Charlize Theron).Most surprising are those actors who appear in iconic roles,...
Glamour

Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum Are Hilarious in the Trailer for Their New Movie

Sandra Bullock comedies are iconic, and the trailer for her latest, The Lost City, proves she has another hit on her hands. In the movie, Sandra Bullock plays Loretta Sage, a romance novelist promoting her new book, The Lost City of D. Channing Tatum plays Alan, a model and cover star of Loretta's books who seems to confuse himself for Sage's fictional character, Dash. Things don't seem to be going right for Loretta, but then in comes Daniel Radcliffe as a very rich man in a crisp white three-piece suit. He reads Loretta's book and wants her to help him find the titular Lost City. Except he's not asking: He's kidnapping her and forcing her to help.
countryliving.com

'9-1-1: Lone Star' Fans Are Swooning Over Rob Lowe's Behind-the-Scenes Photos

9-1-1: Lone Star fans are ready to head back to Firehouse 126! On January 3, season 3 of the hit Fox show will premiere, and it's safe to say, we can hardly wait. In fact, the anticipating has built even more after Rob Lowe, who plays Owen Strand, posted some adorable behind-the-scenes photos of him and his dog, Daisy.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
flickeringmyth.com

The Book of Boba Fett featurette goes behind-the-scenes of the new Star Wars series

A few short days out from the show’s premiere on Disney+, a new featurette for Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett has been released and takes us behind the scenes of the series and sees executive producers Dave Filoni, Jon Favreau, and Robert Rodriguez, and stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen discuss the legendary bounty hunter and what to expect from the series; check it out below along with two new promos…
iheart.com

Behind the Scenes Minis: Irving and Tull

Tracy and Holly discuss Tracy being frightened by Ichabod Crane's fate in the Disney Sleepy Hollow cartoon as a kid, and the letters between Dickens and Irving. They then discuss the trickiness of researching a historical topic that has the same name as a band.
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Vin Diesel Asks The Rock To Return For Final Two FAST & FURIOUS Films; "Fulfill Your Destiny" F9 Is Now The Highest-Grossing Movie Of The Pandemic Era - Check Out Its Honest Trailer!. KingPatel. 8/19/2021. JoshWilding. 8/16/2021. JoshWilding. 8/12/2021. FAST & FURIOUS: SPY RACERS Star Renée Elise Goldsberry Ready To...
