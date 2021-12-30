GOTG VOL. 3 Star Zoe Saldana Returns As Gamora For New Behind-The-Scenes Photo

One of Spider-Man: No Way Home's stunt performers revealed some spoiler-y behind-the-scenes photos this week. Zendaya's stunt doubt Jade Bell decided to have some fun with Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland's stunt doubles. It seems as though some fans were shocked by the admission on social media. But, the movie has made so much money and Marvel has clearly acknowledged the existence of both The Amazing Spider-Man and Tobey Maguire's version at this point. When entire social media clips for the film are showing off the final scene, it's not that big of a shock to see some of the cast cut loose a bit. Even with that being the case, fans are very vigilant for spoilers, which probably prompted Bell to try and understand that plight for the fans. These sorts of behind-the-scenes posts are going to start flooding social media soon. So, fans might want to get ready for that.

MOVIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO