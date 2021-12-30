ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Audio Interview: Covid-19 Vaccination and the Omicron Variant

By Interactive Medical Cases
nejm.org
 6 days ago

The continuing spread of SARS-CoV-2 remains a Public Health Emergency of International Concern. What physicians...

www.nejm.org

pharmacytimes.com

Booster Dose of AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Significantly Increases Levels of Antibodies Against Omicron Variant

The study analyzed blood samples taken from individuals infected with COVID-19, those who had been vaccinated with a 2-dose schedule and a third booster dose, and those who had reported previous infection from other COVID-19 variants of concern. ChAdOx1-S (Vaxzevria, AstraZeneca) significantly increased levels of antibodies against the omicron SARS-CoV-2...
PHARMACEUTICALS
SlashGear

Pfizer’s early COVID vaccine trial data hints at bad news for some parents

Pfizer and BioNTech, the companies behind one of the COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States, have announced plans to expand their trial involving kids in the youngest age groups. Going forward, the clinical study will add a third dose to the vaccine regimen for babies and young kids ages 6 months to 4 years of age. The reason, the company notes, was less than robust responses in participants given the two-dose series.
PUBLIC HEALTH
#Omicron#Covid#Journal
ohmymag.co.uk

Omicron: The tell-tale sign you've caught the Omicron variant

According to experts in South Africa who have been treating people with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, having a scratchy throat is a tell-tale sign of infection. Coupled with other symptoms similar to what is experienced with the common cold, an irritated throat has been observed to be one of the most common symptoms of the latest mutation. Dr Maria Van Kerkhove spoke to the Reuters news agency and said:
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Regular Covid booster jabs ‘not sustainable’, says government vaccine scientist

Giving Covid booster jabs to people every six months is not “sustainable” and a fourth dose should not be rolled until there is more evidence, the head of the UK’s vaccine body has said.Sir Andrew Pollard, chairperson of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) said that “more strong evidence is needed” before the rollout of a fourth vaccine in the UK.“It depends if your goal is to stop all infections. But that is wrong. The goal is to prevent severe disease and protect health systems around the world,” Prof Pollard told The Telegraph.“The future must be focusing...
WORLD
The Press

Aridis Pharmaceuticals CEO Discusses Monoclonal Antibody Cocktail Protection Against COVID-19 Omicron Variant and Other Viruses in Fox Business Interview

LOS GATOS, Calif., Dec. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARDS), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel anti-infective therapies to treat life-threatening infections, announced today that Vu Truong, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer, was interviewed on Varney & Co., hosted by Stuart Varney, on Fox Business.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
nejm.org

Plasma Neutralization of the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron Variant

The newly emerged B.1.1.159 (omicron) variant of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2)1 has a large number of changes — 32 — in its spike protein relative to that of the original virus (Wuhan-hu-1), particularly in the receptor-binding domain and the N-terminal domain, the primary targets of neutralizing antibodies. Previously, we showed that approximately 20 changes introduced into a synthetic polymutant spike protein (PMS20) are sufficient for substantial evasion of the polyclonal neutralizing antibodies elicited in the majority of persons who have recovered from coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) or have received two doses of an mRNA vaccine.2 Of note, several changes in the PMS20 spike protein are the same as or similar to changes in the omicron variant (Fig. S1 in the Supplementary Appendix, available with the full text of this letter at NEJM.org).
SCIENCE
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

As omicron variant fills hospitals with COVID-19 patients, health officials urge vaccination; Milwaukee schools face staff shortages

As the omicron variant continues its rapid spread across the country, local institutions are facing staffing shortages, new procedures and tough choices. With students on the cusp of returning to classrooms Tuesday after winter break, districts including Milwaukee Public Schools announced a temporary move to virtual learning. Teachers' advocates say the district's plan doesn't...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The US Sun

I’m a Covid expert and this is what you MUST do to keep yourself and your loved ones safe from Omicron this Christmas

AMERICANS should take rapid coronavirus tests before visiting their family and consider canceling their Christmas plans, an expert says. The Omicron coronavirus variant is spreading around the world, sparking fears among top US scientists that the strain could have a serious impact on health systems. Professor David Celentano, an epidemiologist...
PUBLIC HEALTH
batonrougenews.net

26-year-old dies after one dose of Pfizer Covid vaccine

New Zealand officials announced on Monday that a 26-year-old's death has been formally linked to the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after he suffered a rare heart inflammation following his first dose of the Covid jab. In a statement, the country's Covid-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board, confirmed the myocarditis that had led...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH

