Flood Watch issued for Riverside County Mountains, San Bernardino County Mountains by NWS
Effective: 2021-12-29 22:40:00 PST Expires: 2021-12-31 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop. Target Area: Riverside County Mountains; San Bernardino County Mountains; San...alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0