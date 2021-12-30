Child dies after accidentally shooting herself on Christmas

Aylee Gordon, daughter of a retired Henderson County sheriff's captain, was 3 years old. GoFundMe

A North Carolina child who accidentally shot herself on Christmas died Tuesday.

Aylee Gordon, 3, the daughter of retired Henderson County Sheriff’s Capt. Tim Gordon, accessed a gun in the car of a holiday visitor to the family’s rural Edneyville home, according to NBC News.

“She picked it up and it went off,” her father reportedly said in a Saturday afternoon 911 call.

Aylee was pronounced dead at Mission Hospital in Ashville on Tuesday, according to the report.

Investigators reportedly were weighing possible criminal charges in the case.

More than 1,000 children under the age of 11 were killed or injured by guns in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.